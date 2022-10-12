Forsyth County Sheriff's Office begins to livestream 911 emergency calls to sheriff's deputies

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it can live-stream 911 emergency calls directly to sheriff’s deputies.

The new program, Live911, is a technology that works with the computer systems used to improve the daily duties of patrol deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is the first agency in North Carolina, and one of fewer than 70 agencies nationwide, to implement Live911, the sheriff’s office said.

Live911 allows deputies working throughout Forsyth County to listen in real-time to 911 calls within a specific geographic area, the sheriff’s office said.

The technology will enhance the deputies to serve and protect county residents, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

The Live911 program enables deputies “to more swiftly and appropriately respond to emergency calls for service, ultimately improving both response times and de-escalation abilities,” sheriff’s office said.

The program was created by a law enforcement officer to improve information flow and reduce response times of officers working in the field, the sheriff’s office said.

“Live911 is a tool that enhances and assists — but does not replace — the work of our FCSO dispatchers, all with the goal of providing better service to our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

Using the Live911 program, deputies can set a geographic area on their in-vehicle computers, the sheriff’s office said.

“When a 911 call from within that pre-set area comes into the FCSO Communications Center, the deputy sitting in his or her patrol vehicle in the field is able to listen in on the call real-time,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy is not able to communicate directly with the caller, but can listen to the dialogue between the dispatcher and the caller, including the caller's actual words and tone of voice,” the sheriff’s office said. “This provides the deputy with a better understanding of the urgency of that specific situation as well as real-time updates, all while the deputy is en route to the call for service.”

Deputies using the program can now see the location of the call as it comes in, as opposed to waiting for the dispatcher to gather and relay the address, the sheriff’s office said.

“This allows deputies to be en route to the location while our dispatchers work to gain the crucial information needed prior to arrival,” Kimbrough said. “We are excited to add this tool to our toolbox as we continue to forge new pathways as the most technologically advanced sheriff’s office in North Carolina.”

Kimbrough said that the program will assist in de-escalating situations, improving deputies’ response times, and “providing an even higher quality of service to our community.”

The sheriff’s office is committed to using a 21st-century technology in serving county residents, Kimbrough said.