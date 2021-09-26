Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is working with YMCA and other local groups to provide youth programs in an effort to curb violence

"Some of our kids that live in the inner city don't dream as much and don't set goals," Stevenson said. "It's easy (for them) to drop out of school, get into fights or join a gang. We are trying to combat all of these things."

Too many students don't see themselves as being successful in their schools, and they are recruited by gangs, Stevenson said.

There are gangs in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and many students bring their gang associations with them to school, Kimbrough said.

"We are trying to get them excited about education," Stevenson said. "They get excited when they see people who they don't even know trying to help them."

Bragg pointed to Kimbrough and the sheriff's office who helped find sponsors for more than 30 children to attend the YMCA Camp Hanes in King in July.

"Making camp a possibility for all can mean working together with community leaders to help raise funds and identify kids who could benefit from a week of camp the most," said Jen de Ridder, the executive director of YMCA Camp Hanes.