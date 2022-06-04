Forsyth County Sheriff's Office receive reports about a bear in the Kernersville area

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received phone calls Saturday about a bear being spotted in the Kernersville area, the agency said on its Facebook page.

"We understand that seeing a bear is exciting, but it is not necessary to notify law enforcement (including our Animal Services Division) for bear or other wildlife sightings," the sheriff's office said. "You may want to let your neighbors know via Nextdoor or neighborhood groups."

The sheriff's office urged people to leave bears alone because they are wild animals.

The sheriff's office also recommended that residents remove all food sources such as securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders and cleaning grills to avoid attracting bears.

As wild animals, bears are looking for food when they move through residential neighborhoods, the sheriff's office said.

"If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you," the sheriff's office said.

