Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stages essay contest for college scholarship

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold the "Mancakes: Better Together - Inaugural Father and Son Pancake Breakfast essay contest," through which the winner will receive a full-tuition scholarship at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

"This will be life-changing to the applicant who is selected," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. "Carolina University is an educational institution with deep roots in our community. They are committed to investing in their hometown, and we are excited to offer this unique opportunity to the young men of Forsyth County."

The essay contest is open to rising high-school male seniors who live in Forsyth County, the sheriff's office said. Eligible students can submit an essay in response to the question, “How do we overcome systemic poverty in Winston-Salem, which has one of the worst socioeconomic upward-mobility rates in the United States?"

Top prize is a four-year tuition scholarship to Carolina University, the sheriff's office said. Second prize is a $500 gift card and third prize is a $250 gift card.

Essays must be typed, double-spaced, written in Times New Roman 12-point font and emailed to PAO@fcso.us, the sheriff's office said. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. July 30.