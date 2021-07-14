Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stages essay contest, winner will receive college scholarship

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will host the “Mancakes: Better Together — Inaugural Father and Son Pancake Breakfast essay contest,” during which the winner of a full-tuition scholarship at Carolina University in Winston-Salem will be recognized, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Carolina University is sponsoring the essay contest and giving away the scholarship.

“This will be life-changing to the applicant who is selected,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. “Carolina University is an educational institution with deep roots in our community. They are committed to investing in their hometown, and we are excited to offer this unique opportunity to the young men of Forsyth County.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The essay contest is open to rising high-school male seniors who live in Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office said. Eligible students can submit an essay in response to the question, “How do we overcome systemic poverty in Winston-Salem, which has one of the worst socioeconomic upward-mobility rates in the United States?”

Top prize is a four-year tuition scholarship to Carolina University, the sheriff’s office said. Second prize is a $500 gift card and third prize is a $250 gift card.