Forsyth County Sheriff's Office suspends public visits to the jail
Beginning Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will suspend all public visits to the Forsyth County Jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff's office announced its measure on its Facebook page Friday.

The sheriff's office said that the measure is needed to ensure the health and safety of the jail's inmates. It also complies with the Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order and the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sheriff's office said.

Under the measure, attorneys will be allowed to visit inmates who are their clients, the sheriff's office said. 

