Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to hold fundraising event for family of detention officer with leukemia

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working with the N.C. Highway Patrol to raise money for the family of a detention officer who is scheduled for a stem-cell transplant.

"Meals for Mebane" will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Agape Faith Church at 2101 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, the sheriff's office said.

"Our law enforcement families are coming together in solidarity to support the Mebane family during this time of crisis," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are here for our community, and we are here for one another."

Alina Mebane has worked as a detention officer for the sheriff's office for 14 years, and her husband is a sergeant with the highway patrol, the sheriff's office said.

Mebane, a mother of three children, was diagnosed with leukemia in December, the sheriff's office said. She is receiving chemotherapy and is scheduled for a stem-cell transplant that will require months of recovery.

At this time, the Mebane family needs financial help, the sheriff's office said. Local residents can help by attending the event.

There will be food trucks from 13 Bones Restaurant and Wicked Awesome Foods. The Coffee Mill also will be present.