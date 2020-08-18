An attorney alleged in court papers that two juveniles being tried as adults in separate criminal cases were unjustly held because the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office would not issue electronic monitors as required by a court order. According to motions the attorney filed, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. refused to provide electronic monitors to any criminal defendant under 18.
Julie Boyer, a criminal defense attorney representing both juveniles, said that left her clients in limbo and stuck in custody. She said her clients' rights were violated.
After a hearing Tuesday, Assistant County Attorney Lonnie Albright said Kimbrough would comply with any court order requiring him to supply electronic monitors, and Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court issued a court order that electronic monitors would have to be made available if the juveniles were to be released. One juvenile could be released as early as Friday while the other would have to pay a $150,000 secured bond before he could be released.
Another issue also cropped up during the hearing -- the availability of electronic monitors. For one of Boyer's clients, officials said the magistrate's office would not accept bond if the sheriff's office didn't have enough electronic monitors. Hall gave one of Boyer's clients a $75,000 unsecured bond but said his release would not be authorized unless an electronic monitor was available. Officials believe the juvenile should have an electronic monitor by Friday.
The two defendants are Caleb Landrum, 17, and Corrieon Demond Jabrell Barr, 16. Both are facing several criminal charges stemming from separate cases that happened this year. Landrum is alleged to have been involved in a shooting that seriously wounded an Malaka Knight, 18, on May 11. Barr is accused of shooting into a car that had four young women, including two juveniles. No one was seriously injured in that shooting on June 26.
In motions filed Aug. 14 in Forsyth Superior Court, Boyer alleged that Albright said at a juvenile hearing the day before that the sheriff's office would not "electronically monitor any person under the age of 18." Two different judges in Forsyth District Court had ordered electronic monitoring as part of pre-trial release conditions for Landrum and Barr when the cases were transferred to Forsyth Superior Court, according to the motions.
"The Sheriff's refusal to abide by a valid Order of the Court to provide a service available in Forsyth County is a willful violation of a Court Order and a violation of the Equal Protection Clause," Boyer wrote in a motion involving Landrum's case.
She also argued that the sheriff's refusal provide electronic monitoring violated her client's constitutional rights to due process and bail and that it "leaves this juvenile defendant in limbo."
"The Assistant County Attorney did not offer any lawful justification for the Sheriff to be in violation of a lawful Court Order, merely that he chooses not to comply in his discretion," Boyer said in court papers.
Boyer said that in Barr's case, his family had gotten enough money to pay a $50,000 secured bond but neither the magistrate nor the jail would accept the bond.
She said in court Tuesday that Barr had essentially been held without bond unlawfully for the past two weeks.
Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said in court that Chief Magistrate Denise Hines had refused the bond because there wasn't any electronic monitors available.
Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity also argued that Barr has a history of not complying with court orders and said he is considered a threat to public safety, noting that in one case, Barr rammed into a SWAT vehicle and tried to run over a police officer. Boyer, however, said the criminal charges arising out of those allegations were dismissed.
She also said that the evidence on the most serious charge rests on unreliable witness statements, saying that one of the witnesses in the shooting did not identify Barr until two weeks after the incident when she heard in the neighborhood that Barr might have been the shooter.
Hall also set bond at $150,000 secured for Barr. If Barr is able to pay that bond, he will be placed on electronic monitoring and released into the custody of his father.
No trial date has been set for either defendant.
