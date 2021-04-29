Forsyth County shutting down vaccination site at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. COVID-19 vaccinations are shifting to the health department.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
May 4 will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24. After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave.
First-dose vaccinations will begin May 6 at the health department.
The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
“Forsyth Public Health will continue to offer regular vaccination appointments and will also focus more on its community vaccination events,” the department said in a news release.
Slow down
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, as well as providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
As of noon Thursday, 32.8% of Forsyth County residents, or 125,580, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 28.2%, or 107,697, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Appointments will continue to be available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The department has a community vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive. Appointments can be made at http://bit.ly/newhope51 or by calling (336) 692-3085. Walk-ins are accepted.
Novant Health Inc. is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Metrics update
The key COVID-19 numbers in Forsyth County and statewide continue to move upward as North Carolinians prepare to go mask-less in most outdoor settings Friday.
The change, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, does not do away with the mask requirement for most indoor activities outside your household.
DHHS reported Thursday there have been 76 new COVID-19 cases and one additional related death in Forsyth.
The average daily case count in Forsyth has been at 67 over the past two weeks. That’s up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Swift.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said earlier this week.
Overall, there have been 35,199 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic. The death toll in the county is up to 373.
Meanwhile, the statewide new case count was 1,985 Thursday with another 12 related deaths.
The statewide case total is 968,621 and North Carolina has recorded 12,631 deaths related to COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, before announcing the latest easing of social-distancing restrictions, that "while our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic.
"We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see."
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,137 in Thursday’s report, up 29 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 258 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, up 12 from Wednesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 4.5% based on 23,436 tests performed Tuesday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.9% of about 1,050 tests performed Tuesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Cooper order
With Executive Order 209, Cooper went a step beyond COVID-19 outdoor guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allow for people to go without masks in individual activities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services still “strongly recommends” masking outdoors in crowded areas and higher-risk settings “where social distancing is difficult.”
The state order also raises mass-gathering capacity limits from 50 to 100 indoors, and from 100 to 200 outdoors.
Occupancy limits currently in place will remain the same.
The executive order expires June 1, and the key test is likely to be the Memorial Day weekend.
Last week, Cooper said if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.
On Wednesday, Cooper and Cohen said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 numbers remain stable.
As of noon Wednesday, 49% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 40% are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7.1 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.91 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 3.04 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 254,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
