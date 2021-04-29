Forsyth County shutting down vaccination site at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Starting in May, COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the health department.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.

Saturday will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24. After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave.

First-dose vaccinations will begin May 6 at the health department.

The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.

“Forsyth Public Health will continue to offer regular vaccination appointments and will also focus more on its community vaccination events,” the department said in a news release.

Slow down

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.