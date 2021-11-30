Forsyth County to help with water bill payments

Low-income households at risk for water disconnection in Forsyth County can take advantage of a new program that will help people avoid losing their water services.
The new program starts Wednesday. It is called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP for short.
Households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive this new benefit.
Other householders can also apply for the help starting Wednesday. To apply, residents can apply online at www.epass.nc.gov. Residents can also print out an application at the same site and either drop it off or fax it to the Department of Social Services at 741 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. People can also apply by calling 336-703-3800.
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services has been awarded $659,455 from federal funds to establish the new water-assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials said that the Department of Services has worked with the city of Winston-Salem to get a list of households that have been disconnected from their water services or who are at risk of disconnection.
Officials said that under the program, those eligible can receive a one-time payment to help with water and sewer bills.
The program pays the money directly to the utility. County officials said the new program will run through September 2023, although it will end sooner if the money runs out.
Starting Jan. 1, households that are not in danger of losing their water services can apply for the one-time payment if they meet the eligibility requirements.
Those households must have an income at or less than 150% of the federal poverty level, and have an outstanding water bill. The application has to be made by the person responsible for paying the bill.
For more information on this program and eligibility, visit the LIHWAP website at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/energy-assistance/low-income-household-water-assistance-program-lihwap.
