Forsyth County to help with water bill payments

Low-income households at risk for water disconnection in Forsyth County can take advantage of a new program that will help people avoid losing their water services.

The new program starts Wednesday. It is called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP for short.

Households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive this new benefit.

Other householders can also apply for the help starting Wednesday. To apply, residents can apply online at www.epass.nc.gov. Residents can also print out an application at the same site and either drop it off or fax it to the Department of Social Services at 741 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. People can also apply by calling 336-703-3800.

The Forsyth County Department of Social Services has been awarded $659,455 from federal funds to establish the new water-assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.