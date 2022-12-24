Forsyth County to see rolling blackouts as demand for power increases

Duke Energy has instituted rolling blackouts because of the high demand for energy amid the cold weather, according to its website.

"Due to extremely cold temperatures driving unusually high energy demand, we have begun short, temporary power outages across our system," a statement on its website says.

Duke goes on to say the emergency measure is necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

Other factors, such as downed tree limbs, also may be causing some outages, the company said.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we respond to this emergency situation," the statement said.

According to the company's online outage map, a more than 400,000 customers were without power in North Carolina of 10:24 a.m. Saturday, including 22,385 in Guilford County, 21,482 in Forsyth County and 3,826 in Rockingham County.

Duke Energy reported an additional 10,575 of its customers had lost power in Davidson, Davidson, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued Saturday a wind-chill advisory for Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties. The advisory expired at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service reported a wind chill of minus 11 degrees at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, minus 13 degrees near Pffaftown and minus 12 degrees in the Belews Creek community. The weather service reported a wind chill factor of minus 13 degrees at 3:54 a.m. in Greensboro.

The weather service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a wind-child advisory for Stokes, Stokes, Rockingham, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The wind-chill factor could reach minus 15 degrees in those areas, the weather service said. Those conditions could result in people suffering hypothermia.

The weather service urged people to use caution when they go outside and to wear proper clothing.

Residents should provide a source of water to their pets and livestock, and a warm place for them to take shelter from the wind and cold, the weather service said.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Saturday about the weather conditions in North Carolina.

"This morning, I spoke with Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good to offer assistance and to express urgency about the need to restore power quickly in this extreme cold while keeping customers accurately informed," Cooper said. "I'm grateful for the workers braving the wind and cold to get power back on."

EnergyUnited and Blue Ridge Energy reported that 2,421 of their customers in Northwest North Carolina were without power Saturday morning. The affected customers were in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie, Davidson, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin, Ashe and Alleghany counties, according to the companies' websites.

EnergyUnited of Statesville issued a statement on its website, saying that its crews are working to restore power to its customers.

"The company encourage its customers to stay with family members and/or friends and to be sure to layer their clothes when outside amid the frigid temperatures," EnergyUnited said.