Forsyth County vaccine provider can start giving COVID-19 vaccine to teens.

Teens ages 12 to 15 can receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday afternoon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended Wednesday the use of the Pfizer vaccine under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization as for those ages 16 and older.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was required to sign off on the federal recommendations before vaccine providers in North Carolina could proceed.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 and older.
The three primary COVID-19 vaccine providers — Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health — said they would use Pfizer doses already in hand.
CVS Health also will offer beginning Thursday Pfizer doses to teens at its participating pharmacies. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins slots are available.
Novant said it would start administering first Pfizer doses to those ages 12 to 15 at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Novant offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, although making an appointment is preferable. The number of walk-in slots is subject to change based on supply.
County health director Joshua Swift said his department will vaccinate teens ages 12 to 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist's Brenner Children’s Hospital will hold vaccination clinics for teens Saturday at Winston-Salem State University’s Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road; and May 22 at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850 in High Point.
Wake Forest Baptist is requesting those ages 12 to 15 be accompanied by a parent, guardian or another adult. Appointments can be made by calling (336) 702-6843. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled during the first vaccination.
Wake Forest Baptist has plans to offer Pfizer doses to all eligible individuals at certain pediatric and adult primary care offices in the Triad.
Both Novant and Swift said state law allows minors to consent to obtaining medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases, rather than require parental approval.
The health department is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for on-campus vaccination events potentially beginning by the end of next week. WS/FCS said teens must have parental consent to participate in its events.
Moderna also is seeking federal regulatory approval to use its two-dose vaccine for those ages 12 to 17.
Increase in cases
The daily COVID-19 case count rose again statewide a day after reaching a seven-month low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
There were 1,493 new cases reported by DHHS, up from 699 in Tuesday's report, which was the lowest daily case count since 610 on Oct. 4.
The overall case total for the pandemic is at 986,443.
There were 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday, sending the statewide overall death total to 12,830.
For Forsyth, 45 new cases were reported with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth has had 35,783 COVID-19 cases and 375 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic. There has been only one death reported so far for May.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials have attributed part of the recent decline in the daily case count to a significant reduction in daily testing for COVID-19 from reduced community spread and higher overall vaccination levels.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.3% based on 11,615 tests performed Monday. By comparison, there were 40,569 tests as recently as Thursday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 5% of about 600 tests performed Monday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed as recently as April 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 933 in Wednesday’s report, down 35 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 216 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up two from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
By comparison, the vaccination count was 179,072 for the week that began May 3.
The number of weekly second doses provided has exceeded first doses since the week that began March 29.
DHHS said that as of noon Wednesday, 50.8% adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.1% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 3.95 million adults with one dose and 3.46 million fully vaccinated.
Altogether, there have been 7.68 million doses administered in the state. Nearly 75% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 33.8% of Forsyth County’s population having at least one dose, or 129,082, while 30.5%, or 116,610, are considered fully vaccinated.
By comparison, on April 12 there were 26.5% of Forsyth's population with at least one dose and 21.7% fully vaccinated.
