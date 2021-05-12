Forsyth County vaccine provider can start giving COVID-19 vaccine to teens.

Moderna also is seeking federal regulatory approval to use its two-dose vaccine for those ages 12 to 17.

Increase in cases

The daily COVID-19 case count rose again statewide a day after reaching a seven-month low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 1,493 new cases reported by DHHS, up from 699 in Tuesday's report, which was the lowest daily case count since 610 on Oct. 4.

The overall case total for the pandemic is at 986,443.

There were 29 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday, sending the statewide overall death total to 12,830.

For Forsyth, 45 new cases were reported with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Forsyth has had 35,783 COVID-19 cases and 375 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic. There has been only one death reported so far for May.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.