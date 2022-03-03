Forsyth County votes top dollars for arts and anti-gang efforts as part of COVID-19 spending plan

Forsyth County approved $4.5 million toward the recovery of the arts in the wake of COVID-19 on Thursday, and gave Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough the full amount of money he had requested for an anti-gang effort.
Both issues seemed up in the air as Thursday's meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners got underway, since recent discussions had resulted in competing low- and high-dollar amounts for both the arts and the sheriff.
The two measures were also among more than a dozen appropriations from the county's $74 million share of federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars.
The money is coming through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which is meant to offset various economic impacts of the pandemic, with a focus on helping harder-hit marginalized communities.
The arts appropriation will go to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, which plans to distribute the money to artists and arts organizations.
According to the group's application with the county, it plans to hold more than 45 professional development workshops reaching more than 1,000 people, and as many workshops for individual artists that could reach more than 800 artists and creative people. The group also plans 10-week internships for recent college graduates who are wanting to pursue a career in the arts.
Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council, told commissioners that the council wants to make the arts "a safe and inclusive space" and do good for the whole community.
The Arts Council had made a $5.5 million request, and the county's initial plan was to spend $2.75 million and look to Winston-Salem to spend an equivalent amount.
During more recent discussion, after Board Chairman Dave Plyler voiced the fear that city might not be so generous, county administrators presented commissioners with a second alternative that would up the the funding to $4.5 million.
The vote to approve the larger amount was 4-3, with Plyler and commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Ted Kaplan and Tonya McDaniel voting in favor, and commissioners Richard Linville, Don Martin and Gloria Whisenhunt opposed.
Martin said he had always been a strong supporter of the arts, but opposed the higher amount at this time because the Arts Council has its fund-raising season in front of it, and no one knows what the city will end up doing.
Whisenhunt offered her prediction on what the city will do:
"We have made it impossible for the city to contribute," she said.
The vote to approve $2.2 million from ARPA funds for an anti-gang effort in the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won 6-1 approval, with Martin the only commissioner voting against the measure.
The money will go to pay for six detectives, a sergeant, a corporal and an office assistant for a program called the Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team, which is being run in conjunction with the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments.
Last week, Kimbrough and Martin each claimed the other was failing to show respect as they clashed over how many positions were needed to get the program started.
Martin wanted to start smaller with only six positions, at a cost of some $1.5 million from ARPA funds, and argued with Kimbrough that no one knows exactly how many jobs are needed for the task. Kimbrough cited crime statistics and said his professional experience told him how many positions he needed to start the program.
During discussion on Thursday, the board quickly moved to grant the larger amount the sheriff had originally asked for. Martin said he was "very much in favor" of the program, but said he "would have preferred a smaller, scaled-down project."
The other big anti-crime initiative getting ARPA dollars from the county on Thursday was Cure Violence, a program that would operate independently of law enforcement from the Health Department. The county approved spending $1.5 million for Cure Violence programs, although two commissioners, Linville and Whisenhunt, voted in opposition.
Linville said Thursday that he had argued for the sheriff's office to be working with Cure Violence. Martin told other commissioners that in a recent conversation about how the program works elsewhere, he learned that while the people who work in Cure Violence are not informants, they can work with law enforcement to the extent of letting them know about things they hear going on in the community.
"I felt like it was a good response ... everybody is on the same team for safety," Martin said.
336-727-7369