Forsyth County votes top dollars for arts and anti-gang efforts as part of COVID-19 spending plan

Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council, told commissioners that the council wants to make the arts "a safe and inclusive space" and do good for the whole community.

The Arts Council had made a $5.5 million request, and the county's initial plan was to spend $2.75 million and look to Winston-Salem to spend an equivalent amount.

During more recent discussion, after Board Chairman Dave Plyler voiced the fear that city might not be so generous, county administrators presented commissioners with a second alternative that would up the the funding to $4.5 million.

The vote to approve the larger amount was 4-3, with Plyler and commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Ted Kaplan and Tonya McDaniel voting in favor, and commissioners Richard Linville, Don Martin and Gloria Whisenhunt opposed.

Martin said he had always been a strong supporter of the arts, but opposed the higher amount at this time because the Arts Council has its fund-raising season in front of it, and no one knows what the city will end up doing.

Whisenhunt offered her prediction on what the city will do:

"We have made it impossible for the city to contribute," she said.