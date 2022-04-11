Forsyth County wants to opt out of statewide foster-care plan.

Forsyth County has requested exemption from a new statewide foster care plan for children and families.

The county Board of Commissioners disclosed its concerns Thursday about the state's Children and Families Specialty Plan, both during its scheduled meeting and in a letter from chairman Dave Plyler to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley and state Medicaid deputy secretary Dave Richard.

The letter also was sent to the county’s legislative delegation. Plyler said Richard informed Forsyth officials of the option to opt out.

Plyler wants to opt out of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' foster care specialty plan in order to be served by Partners Health Management's managed care plan, which is scheduled to launch on Dec. 1 under a four-year contract.

Partners took over as Forsyth's behavioral health managed care organization on Nov. 1. It also serves Davie, Surry and Yadkin counties in the Triad.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury, may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

"The current CFSP proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system," Plyler wrote.

"The proposed single statewide plan design of the CFSP will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners," Plyler said.

Not alone

Both Forsyth and Partners officials said the county is not alone in requesting the exemption.

Plyler wrote that Mecklenburg County is pursuing a similar exemption request.

Meanwhile, the state's six behavioral health MCOs wrote to Kinsley and Richard in March about their preference that the specialty plan come under their umbrellas. Besides Partners, the others are Alliance Health, Eastpointe, Sandhills Center, Trillium Health Resources and Vaya Health.

"The changing parameters of the CFSP population, combined with the statewide (rather than regional) approach, have raised serious concerns for the sustainability of behavioral health and intellectual/development disability tailored plans, the timing of the proposed request for proposals, disruption of efforts currently under way by MCOs to improve the system for this population, and the effectiveness of a statewide plan." the MCOs wrote in a joint March 4 letter to Richard.

The MCOs have said their concerns have been promoted in part by "having received questions and concerns from our local counties and DSS partners."

'We would like the opportunity to ensure that our boards of directors, county commissioner advisory boards, Consumer and Family Advisory Committees, and boards of county commissioners for our constituent counties fully understand the long-term impact on their communities and can provide additional feedback directly to the department."

Time is short, assistant Forsyth county manager Shontell Robinson said Thursday, because Richard is scheduled to make a presentation on the plan Tuesday before a joint legislative healthcare oversight committee.

Rhett Melton, chief executive of Partners, told Forsyth commissioners Thursday that "we share that belief that the best care for these kids is local."

Partners said the majority of the 14 counties in its network have expressed to DHHS their preference to handle the foster care issues with a local plan.

"Frankly, most counties were not aware of details of the plan until recently," Partners said.

“Forsyth is different from Davie, from Gaston, from Iredell, so we believe the solution for these very challenging cases is to maintain building out those successes that we have started on at the local level," Melton said.

Background

DHHS said in July that tailored plans such as Partners could serve about 200,000 North Carolinians, or about 8.7% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients in the state.

By comparison, between 1.4 million and 1.8 million North Carolinians are in the Medicaid transition program overseen by four statewide prepaid health plans for their whole-body coverage, including long-term care and pharmacy services. That transition program debuted July 1.

Posted on DHHS' website is that the plan "will include care management services to improve coordination among service providers, families, involved entities (such as the Department of Social Services, Division of Juvenile Justice, schools) and other stakeholders involved in serving plan members."

DHHS said its plan would not require participants to make multiple transitions.

An interim plan is designed to "ensure children receive a full range of physical and behavioral health services," as well as "leverage the existing NC Medicaid Direct primary care and MCO behavioral health system while directly addressing challenges and mitigating problems children in foster care face today."

Partners said the plan "was conceived a while ago when the landscape was very different and at the height of concern about Cardinal Innovations and its refusal to work with counties on their most difficult cases with children."

"The landscape significantly changed with the realignment of Cardinal's counties and county/LMEMCO collaboration around care for our most vulnerable children has resumed with urgency.

"Those relationships exist now with each MCO and their counties, and will remain a cornerstone of the operation of the tailored plans."

Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article. 336-727-7376 @rcraverWSJ

