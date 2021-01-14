Forsyth County will have three COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites

That site could be operational as soon as early February, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said he is hopeful that the fairgrounds will be available within two to three weeks.

“Our current capacity at the health department is to vaccinate 500 individuals per day,” deputy county manager Shontell Robinson said Thursday.

“The fairgrounds will allow us to at least double that amount per day.”

Vaccine supply

Cohen said Thursday that some of the doses going to the mass-vaccination sites are being diverted from communities that either have had lower-than-expected demand for the vaccine, or are not being as efficient with providing vaccine shots.

“We want to determine how we can best support getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Cohen said.

Cohen said health-care providers with “vaccine on the (proverbial) shelf” won’t need a new supply next week, “so we’re able to take that new supply of vaccine … and concentrate it in some of these higher throughput sites.”