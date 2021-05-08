Forsyth County will offer vaccinations at health department and community events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments this coming week at the Health Department at 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem, the county said in a statement Saturday.

The shots are for available for anyone 16 or older. Vaccinations are free and no identification or insurance is needed.

Appointments are available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the county said. The health department's vaccination clinic will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15.

Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be an option for appointments on Thursday and next Saturday while supplies last, the county said. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be used for all other vaccinations.

Those who received their first dose at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will still receive their second dose there, the county said.

Forsyth health officials are holding several community vaccination events.