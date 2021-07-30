Forsyth County, Winston-Salem reimpose masking rules in government facilities

Cooper said Thursday during a COVID-19 update press conference that he doesn’t believe ending the mandate is unwise, but rather an opportunity for private businesses, school districts and other groups to step up their own vaccination verification steps for employees.

“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.

To emphasize the strategy, Cooper’s executive order requires state government employees in administration cabinet agencies to verify their vaccination status by Sept. 1.

For those who are not vaccinated, they will be required to wear a mask while indoors and be subject to COVID-19 testing at least once a week.

Cooper officials said that as of Thursday, 68,322 state employees would be affected, broken down as: 54,516 in permanent cabinet-agency jobs; 9,430 who work in state health-care facilities — who are being required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 28 — and 4,376 temporary cabinet-agency employees.

Cooper said administration human-resources officials are determining what consequences will be applied to those employees who decline to comply with the executive order.