Forsyth County won't be spending coronavirus relief money on affordable housing

The provision of more affordable housing was a major component of the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, passed by Congress earlier this year to give wide-ranging relief to sectors of the economy affected by the pandemic.

Winston-Salem officials say they're aware of all the housing requests before the county, and that the same groups may eventually come in for some city money when the city decides on how to spend its own stimulus pile.

In a bind

That won't help Charlie Heritage, the managing partner of South Creek Development, which asked the county for up to $2 million to cover the gap between money lined up for an affordable housing apartment complex and the expected cost during this period of escalating building costs.

Heritage's project is in Lewisville. Lewisville plans to spend all its ARPA money on utilities, according to Hank Perkins, the town manager.

And that could leave Heritage scrambling to find money to do phase two of Pegram Landing, a 60-unit affordable housing complex off Styers Ferry Road that would double in size if the second phase moves forward.