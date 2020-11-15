Forsyth County's veterans treatment court gets three-year federal grant

Forsyth County's veterans treatment court has gotten a federal grant of about $270,000 that will sustain it for the next three years.
Forsyth County was the fourth locality in North Carolina to have a veterans treatment court, which operates similarly to an adult drug-treatment court. The idea is to give criminal defendants who served in the military the chance to get treatment for a mental illness or a substance-abuse problem and have their charges dismissed.
The court started in 2016 with a $76,855 federal grant through the Governor's Crime Commission. But the court's current funding was set to expire at the end of this year.
According to a news release, the court has now gotten a federal grant of $269,289 from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant will provide funding for the next three years, the news release said.
The money will go toward hiring a full-time case manager, a part-time peer mentor coordinator, drug testing, access to national conferences and an independent program evaluation to make sure best practices are met.
The veterans court is a department of the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court's office and is located in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
Phillip E. Weiner, project director and coordinator for the court, said in an email Tuesday that the city of Winston-Salem agreed to partner with the court and serve as a fiscal agent. That means city officials will be responsible for maintaining records on how the grant money is spent.
Weiner said he applied for the grant with the help of Paul Lucas, an assistant professor at Appalachian State University.
About two years ago, money for the veterans court was threatened due to a political and legal dispute over the designation of sanctuary cities and whether local governments could refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Weiner said that so far, 16 veterans have successfully completed the program, and the court has eight people enrolled and two others who are in orientation. The court also has 10 pending applicants, he said in an email.
He said the overall goal of the program is to improve public safety, reduce the number of criminal defendants from coming back into the justice system and to help these veterans get back into the community.
"The program aims to leave no veteran behind," Weiner said.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hampered the court, he said. Since March, some court dates for participants were continued, and in-person hearings were not held. The Department of Veterans Administration stopped in-person group sessions and treatment, moving them to video-conferencing or through the telephone. Drug testing also ceased.
Weiner said in-person court hearings have started again, though participants and others who are at-risk or in quarantine can use WebEx, a video-conferencing program in the court system. Drug testing resumed in August. Most treatment is still being conducted online.
