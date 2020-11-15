Forsyth County's veterans treatment court gets three-year federal grant

Weiner said he applied for the grant with the help of Paul Lucas, an assistant professor at Appalachian State University.

About two years ago, money for the veterans court was threatened due to a political and legal dispute over the designation of sanctuary cities and whether local governments could refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Weiner said that so far, 16 veterans have successfully completed the program, and the court has eight people enrolled and two others who are in orientation. The court also has 10 pending applicants, he said in an email.

He said the overall goal of the program is to improve public safety, reduce the number of criminal defendants from coming back into the justice system and to help these veterans get back into the community.

"The program aims to leave no veteran behind," Weiner said.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hampered the court, he said. Since March, some court dates for participants were continued, and in-person hearings were not held. The Department of Veterans Administration stopped in-person group sessions and treatment, moving them to video-conferencing or through the telephone. Drug testing also ceased.

Weiner said in-person court hearings have started again, though participants and others who are at-risk or in quarantine can use WebEx, a video-conferencing program in the court system. Drug testing resumed in August. Most treatment is still being conducted online.

