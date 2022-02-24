Forsyth COVID-19 case count rises slightly. Omicron subvariant surfacing in NC

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift offers COVID update, information on the virus' death toll

The COVID-19 case count for Forsyth County remained above 100 for the second consecutive report that also included an additional related death, according to Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service.

Forsyth has had 65 COVID-related deaths in February and 757 altogether since the pandemic began in 2020.

Meanwhile, DHHS said the State Laboratory of Public Health has not identified the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

"However, we are aware that the BA.2 subvariant has been identified by other laboratories in the state, including some of the laboratories participating in the statewide COVID-19 sequencing network," DHHS said.

"BA.2 represents a very small proportion (about 4% to 5%) of sequenced viruses in the United States at this time."

Forsyth was reported with five COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. The second-highest total is 67 in February 2021 before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.