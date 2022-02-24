Forsyth COVID-19 case count rises slightly. Omicron subvariant surfacing in NC

On Thursday, Wake Forest University officials issued a statement that “a phased approach” would begin March 5 toward lifting the campus mask requirement.

“Our decisions regarding campus COVID protocols are influenced by these local public health guidelines, as well as our own campus health data,” according to the statement.

“This is a positive step in line with the low number of infections among students, faculty and staff, and the result of full university compliance with booster vaccination requirements. We continue to monitor relevant indicators of potential risks to our campus community and are prepared to make adjustments as needed in the future.

The March 5 start coincides with the first day of spring break on the Reynolda campus.

At that time, masks will continue to be required in classrooms, healthcare facilities and on university transportation. Use of masks will be optional in most other indoor campus spaces,” according to the statement.

On March 19 — the Saturday after students return from spring break — masks still will be required in healthcare facilities and on university transportation, but will be optional in all other locations.