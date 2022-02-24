Forsyth COVID-19 case count rises slightly. Omicron subvariant surfacing in NC

The COVID-19 case count for Forsyth County remained above 100 for the second consecutive report, which also included an additional related death, according to Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service.
Forsyth has had 65 COVID-related deaths in February and 757 altogether since the pandemic began in 2020.
Meanwhile, DHHS said the State Laboratory of Public Health has not identified the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
"However, we are aware that the BA.2 subvariant has been identified by other laboratories in the state, including some of the laboratories participating in the statewide COVID-19 sequencing network," DHHS said.
"BA.2 represents a very small proportion (about 4% to 5%) of sequenced viruses in the United States at this time."
Forsyth was reported with five COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and Tuesday.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. The second-highest total is 67 in February 2021 before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday he remains confident the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.
Statewide, 59 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Thursday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,449.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of December the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 14 times higher for unvaccinated adults than fully vaccinated adults.
For those who had gotten a booster shot, they were 51 times less likely to die from COVID-19 that an unvaccinated individual.
Forsyth case counts
Forsyth was reported with 108 new cases for the second consecutive DHHS report, which are up from 60 Tuesday and 49 Monday.
Monday’s case count has been the lowest daily total since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 91,011 cases since the pandemic began.
The recent decrease in new cases is among the factors that led Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to end the citywide mask mandate. Starting Tuesday, people will not be required to wear masks.
That’s even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets set by Joines on Oct. 29.
At that time, Joines said that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Thursday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 11%.
The statewide rate was 7.9% on Thursday, the lowest since 7.8% on Dec. 16.
Thursday’s update had Forsyth averaging 29 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, “reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education voted 6-2 on Feb. 22 to lift the district’s mask mandate Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 numbers continue to decline at current rates.
Wake Forest decision
On Thursday, Wake Forest University officials issued a statement that “a phased approach” would begin March 5 toward lifting the campus mask requirement.
“Our decisions regarding campus COVID protocols are influenced by these local public health guidelines, as well as our own campus health data,” according to the statement.
“This is a positive step in line with the low number of infections among students, faculty and staff, and the result of full university compliance with booster vaccination requirements. We continue to monitor relevant indicators of potential risks to our campus community and are prepared to make adjustments as needed in the future.
The March 5 start coincides with the first day of spring break on the Reynolda campus.
At that time, masks will continue to be required in classrooms, healthcare facilities and on university transportation. Use of masks will be optional in most other indoor campus spaces,” according to the statement.
On March 19 — the Saturday after students return from spring break — masks still will be required in healthcare facilities and on university transportation, but will be optional in all other locations.
“Please remember that you may choose to wear a mask for your personal protection even if others are not masked,” according to the statement. “Faculty and staff may request students and colleagues wear masks in their respective classrooms, meeting spaces and individual offices through the end of the semester.
“Faculty, staff and students with underlying health conditions can submit a request for reasonable accommodations through the normal accommodation processes.
Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
Swift also still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
Statewide update
Statewide, DHHS reported 3,650 cases on Thursday, compared with 3,470 Wednesday, 1,716 Tuesday and 2,060 Monday.
Monday’s report marked the lowest daily statewide count since 1,041 on Nov. 28 — about 2½ weeks before the omicron surge commenced locally.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.58 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,982 patients statewide on Wednesday. That's down from 2,123 on Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped for 28 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 422 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down 18 from Tuesday.
Statewide, 258 patients are on ventilators, including 55 in the Triad region. There were 44 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 10 in the Triad region.
