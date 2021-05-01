Forsyth COVID-19 cases are stabilizing at elevated level; county has another related death

The daily COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County continues to stabilize at an elevated level, while there has been another coronavirus-related local death.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 64 cases reported for Forsyth on Friday.
The average daily case count in Forsyth has been at 67 over the past two weeks. That’s up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said last week.
Overall, there have been 35,263 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic. The death toll in the county is up to 374.
Meanwhile, the statewide new case count was 2,231 with another 20 related deaths.
DHHS said that 331 of the cases listed in Friday's report came from a previously unreported total from Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
The statewide case total is 969,752 and North Carolina has recorded 12,651 deaths related to COVID-19.
Mask-less
The key COVID-19 numbers in Forsyth County and statewide continue to move upward as North Carolinians were allowed to go mask-less in most outdoor settings Friday.
The change does not do away with the mask requirement for most indoor activities outside your household.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that “while our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic. We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.”
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,101 in Friday’s report, down 36 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 250 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down eight from Thursday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 4.8% based on 37,878 tests performed Wednesday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 6% of about 1,350 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Cohen said Wednesday there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, as well as providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
For example, the Forsyth Department of Public Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
Tuesday will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24.
After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave. First-dose vaccinations will begin Thursday at the health department.
The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, 33% of Forsyth residents, or 125,975, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 28.6%, or 108,436, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Cooper has said if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.
On Wednesday, Cooper and Cohen said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 numbers remain stable.
As of noon Friday, 49.2% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 40.5% are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7.17 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.83 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 3.08 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 255,891 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
336-727-7376