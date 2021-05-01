Forsyth COVID-19 cases are stabilizing at elevated level; county has another related death

In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, as well as providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.

For example, the Forsyth Department of Public Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.

Tuesday will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24.

After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave. First-dose vaccinations will begin Thursday at the health department.

The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 33% of Forsyth residents, or 125,975, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 28.6%, or 108,436, are considered as fully vaccinated.