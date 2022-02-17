Forsyth COVID-19 cases remain on decline; no additional related deaths for first time in February

The latest weekday state COVID-19 dashboard lists Forsyth County without a related death for the first time in February.
Forsyth was reported with 128 new cases in Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Counting the three COVID-related deaths in Wednesday’s report, Forsyth has had at least 50 deaths in February.
It is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been a total of 742 for the pandemic.
The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.
Statewide, 93 additional deaths were listed in Thursday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,061.
With the 129 new cases, Forsyth has a total of 90,268 for the pandemic.
The 80 new cases DHHS reported Tuesday for Forsyth are the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”
Swift said daily cases are likely to continue to decline to pre-omicron levels over the next several weeks.
Forsyth forecasts
As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 17.9%, down from 19.3% Wednesday.
The statewide rate was 10.6% — the lowest level since 10.3% on Dec. 23 in the first days of the omicron surge.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines had said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
However, Joines said Thursday that he plans to lift the citywide mask mandate on March 1 after consulting with Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“This decision is based on several factors that convinced me the mandate can be safely lifted,” Joines said in a statement.
"Among them, the falling number of omicron-related cases, and the fact that the impact on the community of the omicron variant is somewhat diminished compared with the delta variant."
Statewide update
On Thursday, DHHS reported 5,583 new cases statewide, compared with 6,079 Wednesday, 2,888 Tuesday and 3,383 Monday.
Tuesday’s was the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.55 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because of the use of in-home testing kits that are not required to be reported to county health departments.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend at 2,711 on Wednesday, down 161 from the previous report.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 21 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 591 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 51 from the previous report.
Statewide, 345 patients are on ventilators, including 71 in the Triad region. There were 60 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 12 in the Triad region.
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 10, unvaccinated patients made up 66% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 73.1% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Individuals who are vaccinated, but not boosted, account for 27.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 22.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted account for 6.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 4.5% of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Swift said he still encourages getting fully vaccinated and boosted even as several key COVID-19 metrics are declining.
