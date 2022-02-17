Forsyth COVID-19 cases remain on decline; no additional related deaths for first time in February

The latest weekday state COVID-19 dashboard lists Forsyth County without a related death for the first time in February.

Forsyth was reported with 128 new cases in Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Counting the three COVID-related deaths in Wednesday’s report, Forsyth has had at least 50 deaths in February.

It is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been a total of 742 for the pandemic.

The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.

Statewide, 93 additional deaths were listed in Thursday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,061.