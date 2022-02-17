 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth COVID-19 cases remain on decline; no additional related deaths for first time in February
0 Comments
top story

Forsyth COVID-19 cases remain on decline; no additional related deaths for first time in February

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The latest weekday state COVID-19 dashboard lists Forsyth County without a related death for the first time in February.

Forsyth was reported with 128 new cases in Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Counting the three COVID-related deaths in Wednesday’s report, Forsyth has had at least 50 deaths in February.

It is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been a total of 742 for the pandemic.

The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.

Statewide, 93 additional deaths were listed in Thursday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,061.

With the 129 new cases, Forsyth has a total of 90,268 for the pandemic.

The 80 new cases DHHS reported Tuesday for Forsyth are the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.

Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.

“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.

“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”

Swift said daily cases are likely to continue to decline to pre-omicron levels over the next several weeks.

Forsyth forecasts

As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 17.9%, down from 19.3% Wednesday.

The statewide rate was 10.6% — the lowest level since 10.3% on Dec. 23 in the first days of the omicron surge.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines had said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

However, Joines said Thursday that he plans to lift the citywide mask mandate on March 1 after consulting with Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“This decision is based on several factors that convinced me the mandate can be safely lifted,” Joines said in a statement.

"Among them, the falling number of omicron-related cases, and the fact that the impact on the community of the omicron variant is somewhat diminished compared with the delta variant."

Statewide update

On Thursday, DHHS reported 5,583 new cases statewide, compared with 6,079 Wednesday, 2,888 Tuesday and 3,383 Monday.

Tuesday’s was the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.

The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded 2.55 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because of the use of in-home testing kits that are not required to be reported to county health departments.

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend at 2,711 on Wednesday, down 161 from the previous report.

The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 21 consecutive days.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 591 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 51 from the previous report.

Statewide, 345 patients are on ventilators, including 71 in the Triad region. There were 60 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 12 in the Triad region.

DHHS said that, as of Feb. 10, unvaccinated patients made up 66% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 73.1% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.

Individuals who are vaccinated, but not boosted, account for 27.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 22.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients.

Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted account for 6.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 4.5% of COVID-19 ICU patients.

Swift said he still encourages getting fully vaccinated and boosted even as several key COVID-19 metrics are declining.

Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift Coronavirus

Swift

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. The Hanes Mall testing site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is offering drive-thru testing in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are not required, but are recommended and can be made by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering vaccinations at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Drive-thru testing is available at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert