Forsyth County continued on a slow decline in weekly COVID-19 cases last week, edging down to 134, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There were a revised 141 new cases for the week that ended April 15.

Of the new cases, 26%, or 35, were individuals who have been re-infected.

No deaths were listed for the third consecutive report, so Forsyth death toll remained at 992.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

DHHS' weekly case totals cover only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. There is no obligation for those individuals to report their positive test to a county health department.

Forsyth remains listed in the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alleghany County remains alone throughout North Carolina for the second consecutive week for being in the “medium” category.

Forsyth’s three key metrics yielded improved results last week.

For instance, the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 35 in Forsyth, compared with 35 and 47 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 4.1, compared with 4.1 and 5.9 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1.2% of inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 1.2% and 1.8% the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county region of the Piedmont Triad averaged 62 coronavirus patients, down from 67 in the previous report.

Statewide update

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 2,344, compared with a revised 2,528 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 1,904 for the week that ended April 18, 2020.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report 576, or 24.6%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.49 million.

There were six COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another five confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,973.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 233 compared with 237 in the previous report.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists six active subvariants, down one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 84.1% of new cases from April 2 to April 15, while XBB and XBB 1.9.1 are both 4.9%.