Forsyth COVID-19 cases stabilizing at near four-month low

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to stabilize at levels not seen since early fall.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday there were 68 new cases after there were 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 31,981.
There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the seventh consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.
Statewide, the daily case count jumped from 1,239 reported on Tuesday to 2,145 reported Wednesday.
Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 865,554.
There were 75 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 11,363. It was the highest daily death toll since 109 on Feb. 24.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.
The department said its weekly surveillance data on COVID-19 related deaths was not available this week.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, more than 2.57 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.37 million by medical providers and 207,237 in long-term care centers.
There have been 88,874 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 53,565 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14% of county residents, and 35,219 receiving both doses, or 9.2% of the county’s population.
County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74. He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,303 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 50 from Tuesday. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 33 of the last 37 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 278 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down 20 from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The state’s positive test rate was at 6.1% out of 16,046 tests conducted Monday.
The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Feb. 23 was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24. The statewide rate has gone up slightly the past three reports.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.9% out of about 600 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
