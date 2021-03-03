 Skip to main content
Forsyth COVID-19 cases stabilizing at near four-month low
Forsyth COVID-19 cases stabilizing at near four-month low

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center COVID-19 vaccinations

Cheryl Gentry, a pharmacist with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 7.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to stabilize at levels not seen since early fall.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday there were 68 new cases after there were 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 31,981.

There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the seventh consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.

Statewide, the daily case count jumped from 1,239 reported on Tuesday to 2,145 reported Wednesday.

Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 865,554.

There were 75 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 11,363. It was the highest daily death toll since 109 on Feb. 24.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.

The department said its weekly surveillance data on COVID-19 related deaths was not available this week.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, more than 2.57 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.37 million by medical providers and 207,237 in long-term care centers.

There have been 88,874 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 53,565 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14% of county residents, and 35,219 receiving both doses, or 9.2% of the county’s population.

County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74. He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and private schools in Forsyth are scheduling vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis. The number of available appointments for school employees is dependent on how much vaccine the state makes available.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 1,303 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 50 from Tuesday. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 33 of the last 37 days.

The 17-county Triad region reported 278 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down 20 from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.

The state’s positive test rate was at 6.1% out of 16,046 tests conducted Monday.

The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Feb. 23 was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24. The statewide rate has gone up slightly the past three reports.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.9% out of about 600 tests conducted Monday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift Coronavirus (copy) (copy)

Swift

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

336-727-7376, @rcraverWSJ

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

The first subgroup of Group Three — preK-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — became eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24. The remaining essential frontline workers in Group Three are projected to become eligible March 3.

Local and staff health officials caution there is expected to be limited doses for those individuals at first because of limited overall vaccine supply in North Carolina.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled through Saturday.

The department plans to administer the 9,000 Johnson & Johnson doses allocated to Forsyth Medical Center.

People can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Group Three, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Group Three individuals can get their vaccines through Walgreens.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. March 9, March 16 and March 23.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

