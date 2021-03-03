Forsyth COVID-19 cases stabilizing at near four-month low

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to stabilize at levels not seen since early fall.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday there were 68 new cases after there were 47 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 31,981.

There were no deaths reported for Forsyth for the seventh consecutive day. The overall total remains at 345.

Statewide, the daily case count jumped from 1,239 reported on Tuesday to 2,145 reported Wednesday.

Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 865,554.

There were 75 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 11,363. It was the highest daily death toll since 109 on Feb. 24.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.