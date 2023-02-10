Forsyth County remains in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread for a fourth consecutive week.

The latest update Thursday from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Forsyth's three key metrics still trending in a positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 162 in Forsyth, compared with 165 and 174 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 12.6, compared with 15 and 19 in the previous two reports.

Also, 3.7% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 5% and 5.6% in the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 231 COVID-19 patients, down from 236 for the week that ended Jan. 28.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, only Yadkin County is in the high category. Davie, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties also are in the medium category.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Forsyth COVID-19 update

DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth has had four more confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, there were 601 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from a revised 628 in the previous report. About 23.1%, or 139, were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 124,311 confirmed cases and 958 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 172 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up 12 from the previous DHHS report on Jan. 28.

The death total was: 10 North Carolinians ages 65 and older, and two between ages 50 and 64.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

For the latest report, there was one confirmed flu-related death last week, with the remaining confirmed deaths occurring weeks earlier.

There have been 119 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 35 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.