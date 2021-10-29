Forsyth COVID-19 daily case trends reach four-month low; statewide death toll surpasses 18,000

Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday the system "does expect a pretty high peak (for booster shots), and then for it to plateau out much as we saw with the Pfizer (booster).”

“We’ll shift operations to meet what the community demand is.”

Dr. David Priest, infectious diseases expert with Novant, cautioned that for those under age 65 and not immunocompromised, “there’s not a huge rush to get the third dose.”

“If you have had two (vaccine) doses and you’ve had COVID, you’ve essentially had three doses,” Priest said. He recommended waiting at least two weeks from now before getting a third dose in any case.

Eligible people do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses.

Although Priest advises getting the same booster as the initial vaccine doses, Priest and Swift said it is safe to get the booster from another vaccine manufacturer.

"We encourage people to do their research and they can talk to our staff when they're here," Swift said. "Everybody's condition and situation is different, but you do have that flexibility.

The J&J booster shot is recommended for anyone 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.

Similar to the Pfizer vaccine recommendation, the Moderna booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 65 and older who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.

