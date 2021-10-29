Forsyth COVID-19 daily case trends reach four-month low; statewide death toll surpasses 18,000

The latest daily COVID-19 update provides reason for optimism of a fading spread of the delta variant in Forsyth County while crossing a sobering threshold of 18,000 coronavirus-related deaths statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 23 new COVID-19 cases and an additional related death in Forsyth.
Forsyth is listed with 51,735 cases of the virus since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
There have been 51 COVID-19 related deaths so far in October, as well as 563 for the pandemic.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period during mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 82 cases Thursday, 56 on Wednesday and 44 on Tuesday.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 194, have occurred since April 15. There have been 101 deaths since Sept. 1.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
What makes the October and September death totals so concerning is that they are occurring since the three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available by mid-April.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 2,366 new cases statewide Friday, compared with 2,493 on Thursday, 2,160 on Wednesday, 1,340 on Tuesday and 1,183 on Monday.
The Monday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.
There were 73 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.48 million COVID-19 cases and 18,050 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,335 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday. It is the lowest statewide count since 1,311 on July 31.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 310 COVID-19 patients, down six from Thursday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 4.4% based on 52,197 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.3% over the past 14 days.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.38 million with the two-dose regimen and 433,450 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 65% of the population are now considered as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Friday, 214,246 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.
Booster shots
Booster shots of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available through Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc., Cone Health, the Forsyth Department of Public Health and most local pharmacies.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday the department has provided about 1,900 Pfizer boosters for October through Oct. 20.
"Since Monday, when we began the boosters for J&J and Moderna, we expect to reach 1,500 booster shots altogether by the end of the week," Swift said.
Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday the system "does expect a pretty high peak (for booster shots), and then for it to plateau out much as we saw with the Pfizer (booster).”
“We’ll shift operations to meet what the community demand is.”
Dr. David Priest, infectious diseases expert with Novant, cautioned that for those under age 65 and not immunocompromised, “there’s not a huge rush to get the third dose.”
“If you have had two (vaccine) doses and you’ve had COVID, you’ve essentially had three doses,” Priest said. He recommended waiting at least two weeks from now before getting a third dose in any case.
Eligible people do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses.
Although Priest advises getting the same booster as the initial vaccine doses, Priest and Swift said it is safe to get the booster from another vaccine manufacturer.
"We encourage people to do their research and they can talk to our staff when they're here," Swift said. "Everybody's condition and situation is different, but you do have that flexibility.
The J&J booster shot is recommended for anyone 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.
Similar to the Pfizer vaccine recommendation, the Moderna booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 65 and older who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.
