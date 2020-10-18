Forsyth COVID-19 daily cases remain at elevated level; 82 new cases reported

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued Saturday, but with no additional deaths.

According to Sunday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service, Forsyth had 82 cases Saturday after having 81 on both Thursday and Friday and 74 on Wednesday.

It's the highest daily total since 85 cases were reported for Oct. 1.

There have been 8,131 cases in Forsyth with 111 virus-related deaths since mid-March.

Meanwhile, there were 2,303 cases reported statewide Sunday. That's down from a record daily high of 2,684 cases reported on Friday and 2,532 on Thursday.

The total statewide case count stands at 246,028. As of Monday, nearly 89% of those infected are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, the state is at 3,934 virus-related deaths with five additional deaths reported Sunday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.