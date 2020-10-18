Forsyth COVID-19 daily cases remain at elevated level; 82 new cases reported

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continued Saturday, but with no additional deaths.
According to Sunday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service, Forsyth had 82 cases Saturday after having 81 on both Thursday and Friday and 74 on Wednesday.
It's the highest daily total since 85 cases were reported for Oct. 1.
There have been 8,131 cases in Forsyth with 111 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
Meanwhile, there were 2,303 cases reported statewide Sunday. That's down from a record daily high of 2,684 cases reported on Friday and 2,532 on Thursday.
The total statewide case count stands at 246,028. As of Monday, nearly 89% of those infected are considered recovered.
Meanwhile, the state is at 3,934 virus-related deaths with five additional deaths reported Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.1% positive rate out of Friday's 40,660 tests in North Carolina.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary. has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
Statewide COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,129 on Sunday, down 11 from Saturday. Hospitalizations reached a nine-week high of 1,152 on Tuesday and have been above 1,000 daily since Oct. 6.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 40% from 175,815 to 246,028 as of noon Sunday. The death toll has increased 36.2% from 2,889 to 3,934.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 7,048 out of 7,968, or about 88.4%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Friday (latest day available): 810.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 4.6% out of about 1,400 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 206,471, or 88.7%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Sunday: 243, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 94% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Sunday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 31,810 tests statewide Friday, raising the overall total to 3.61 million.
