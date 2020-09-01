The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth County has increased by two to 76, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday. There were 60 new cases reported for Forsyth on Monday, raising the total to 6,220 cases since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the state neared 170,000 cases after having 2,111 new cases reported for Monday, The statewide death total rose by 39 to 2,741 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 5,461 (about 88%)

Active Forsyth County cases as of Tuesday: 683

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 208

New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina: 2,111

N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 39

Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,741

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in mid-March: 169,424

Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.

Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 11,834

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Sunday (latest day available): 6.7% out of 23,655 tests

Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 946, up 23 from Monday. DHHS said 92% of hospitals statewide reported their data Tuesday.

* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

