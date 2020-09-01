COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County
Forsyth County COVID-19 cases through Sept. 1
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Forsyth County
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina
COVID-19 cases in North Carolina
COVID-19 in North Carolina
COVID-19 rates in N.C. metro counties
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth County has increased by two to 76, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday. There were 60 new cases reported for Forsyth on Monday, raising the total to 6,220 cases since mid-March.
Meanwhile, the state neared 170,000 cases after having 2,111 new cases reported for Monday, The statewide death total rose by 39 to 2,741 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 5,461 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Tuesday: 683
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 208
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina: 2,111
N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 39
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,741
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in mid-March: 169,424
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 11,834
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Sunday (latest day available): 6.7% out of 23,655 tests
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 946, up 23 from Monday. DHHS said 92% of hospitals statewide reported their data Tuesday.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.