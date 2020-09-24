Forsyth COVID-19 death toll increases by 1, rising to 97; state nears 200,000 cases

Forsyth County recorded an additional COVID-19-related death for the third consecutive day, raising the county's total to 97 since mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Thursday. There have been 21 deaths reported for the county so far in September.
There were 23 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 6,909. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 over the past 12 days.
On Tuesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more details on the county's COVID-19-related deaths.
Overall total of deaths by age group (as of Saturday):
* 66 for ages 65 and older
* 19 for ages 55 to 64
* Six for ages 45 to 54
* Two for ages 25 to 34
* One for ages 35 to 44.
Overall deaths by race (as of Saturday): 43 white residents; 31 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,343 (About 91.8%)
Active Forsyth County cases reported Thursday: 469.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 2.8% out of about 750 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 209, second highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Thursday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in North Carolina: 1,638.
N.C. deaths reported Thursday: 40.
Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,356
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized Thursday: 902, down 10 from Wednesday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 27,501. Overall total is 2.87 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 4,8% out of 12,486 tests.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.