Forsyth COVID-19 death toll increases by 1, rising to 97; state nears 200,000 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County recorded an additional COVID-19-related death for the third consecutive day, raising the county's total to 97 since mid-March.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Thursday. There have been 21 deaths reported for the county so far in September.

There were 23 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 6,909. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 over the past 12 days.

On Tuesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more details on the county's COVID-19-related deaths.

Overall total of deaths by age group (as of Saturday):

* 66 for ages 65 and older

* 19 for ages 55 to 64

* Six for ages 45 to 54

* Two for ages 25 to 34

* One for ages 35 to 44.

Overall deaths by race (as of Saturday): 43 white residents; 31 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.