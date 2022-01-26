Forsyth COVID-19 death toll increases by 3; daily case count continues to moderate

The COVID-19 community surge has produced another 681 new cases and three additional related deaths in Forsyth County, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
The daily case count has moderated in the 570 to 733 range in recent reports after reaching a pandemic high of 1,318 on Jan. 18.
For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 82,989 cases and 673 related deaths, including 52 so far in January.
Local and state health officials caution that the current rate of COVID-19 related deaths could continue through at least early February.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been typically a two- to three-week spread between having a surge in cases and an accompanying surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley has said.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 20,286 new cases statewide, compared with 13,017 Tuesday, 18,452 Monday and 24,172 Sunday.
The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.32 million cases and 20,440 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll was up 105 from Tuesday.
Forsyth update
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at a record 38.2% as of noon Wednesday, while the statewide rate was 33.4%.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 242 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Statewide, 5,090 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of noon Wednesday, the highest the number has been since the pandemic began and up 35 since Tuesday’s report.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,152 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, down four from the previous report. Cone Health reported having a record 304 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Of the latest totals, 509 patients are on ventilators, including 115 in the Triad region.
There were 112 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 25 in the Triad region.
Swift said Forsyth hospitals have increased from about 50 COVID-19 patients to more than 100 in the past two weeks.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Novant’s latest public appeal includes ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “We are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.
“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.
Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
