Forsyth COVID-19 death toll increases by 3; daily case count continues to moderate

Novant’s latest public appeal includes ads, including in the Winston-Salem Journal, that read “We are not telling ... we are not asking ... we are begging — get vaccinated. Do your part. So we can do ours.”

Unvaccinated impact

As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that more than 76% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, more than 86% are unvaccinated.

“While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge,” Kinsley said.

Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.

Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.