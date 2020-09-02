Forsyth County's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic increased by four, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Total deaths in Forsyth rose to 80 in Wednesday report. The highest day-over-day total thus far has been five on June 4. There also were four deaths reported on July 29 and Aug. 18.
There have been six days since Aug. 14 in which Forsyth experienced at least three reported deaths.
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Forsyth County: 46
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,266
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 5,482 (about 88%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of Wednesday: 704
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 208, the second highest total in the state.
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in North Carolina: 1,129
N.C. deaths reported Wednesday: 39
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,779
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in mid-March: 170,553
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Wednesday (subject to change): 15,870
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Monday (latest day available): 7.6% out of 18,131 tests
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 858, down 88 from Monday. DHHS said 92% of hospitals statewide reported their data Tuesday.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
