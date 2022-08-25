Forsyth COVID-19 levels remain high as new school year approaches

Forsyth County recorded high COVID-19 levels for an eighth consecutive week, although key metrics were on the decline.

In 11 of the past 13 weeks, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The high community level coincides with the start of the 2022-23 school year Monday. There are no local mask mandates, and students are back in the classroom.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 248 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 292 the previous week. It's lower than in any of the three previous reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 14.7, compared with 19.1 the previous week. That's also lower than in the three previous reports.

Also, 4.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 5.1% the previous week.

In the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained in the CDC's high-level category.

Alamance shifted from medium to high, while Ashe went from medium to low. Rockingham and Wilkes remained at medium levels.

There are 45 counties in the state considered to have high levels of COVID, down from 61 in the previous CDC report.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors. Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Back to school

Earlier in August, the CDC drastically relaxed some of its guidelines for schools, calling for an end to quarantines for people who have had close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

In its recommendation, the CDC noted the high level of immunity in people who have either gotten infected or vaccinated.

There is no mask mandate in Winston-Salem or Forsyth, making it unlikely that the school district will recommend one of its own.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district will continue to get guidance from the local and state health department and the ABC Science Collaborative, a Duke University-led group of scientists that advise school districts, and it will continue to post the number of new school-related cases on its website.

“We are still taking it seriously.” McManus said.

“We’ll still have our COVID coordinators in school. We’ll have hand sanitizer and be reinforcing things like washing hands and keeping classrooms clean. We’re letting schools make decisions on eating outdoors.”

The school board recently approved using federal COVID relief funds to buy 215 outdoor tables, but the order has been slowed because of supply-chain issues. The district already has 200 outdoor tables that are used in schools throughout the county.

Youth vaccinations

Swift said Thursday that about 52% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with 30% of those ages 5 to 11.

"The majority of our young people are not fully vaccinated, and it would be a good thing for them to be vaccinated as they go back to school," Swift said.

"There will be a lot of kids together, some masked, some teachers masked, but we figure the majority won't, and that's their decision.

"But we know some will get infected and could spread it to older adults in their families."

Swift said Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will work with county public health nurses to offer testing.

"We're in a different place than we were 2 1/2 years ago with testing and vaccine readily available," Swift said.

"Kids need to be in school, yet we know that when you're in school, there's going to be more cold and flu.

"It's part of life as we learn to live with COVID as we have the cold and flu, and the school system is taking appropriate precautions."

Forsyth updates

Forsyth County reported an additional COVID-19 related death this week, while the weekly case count dropped below 1,000 for the first time in five weeks, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 862 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 20 was 899, down from a revised 1,099 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16.9%, or 152, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 109,314 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.