Forsyth COVID cases surpass 13,000; state hospitalizations reach another daily high

Forsyth County experienced its lowest COVID-19 daily case count in 12 days following a record high of 268 the previous day.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that Forsyth had 106 new cases for an overall total of 13,074 since mid-March.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide reached another record high of 1,840 reported Saturday. That's up 60 from Friday, as well as up 29 from the previous record high of 1,811 reported Wednesday.
The last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was 76 reported on Nov. 16.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths, keeping the total deaths in the county at 164.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
DHHS' next semiweekly reports on child-care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities will be released Tuesday.
The COVID-19 surge continued statewide as well, with DHHS reporting 3,444 cases Saturday. The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina is 4,514, reported Nov. 22.
There were nine additional deaths reported statewide Saturday.
North Carolina is at 357,958 total cases as of noon Saturday, along with 5,219 deaths.
The 17-county Triad region had 520 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Friday, up 15 from Friday. The regional high is 525 reported Wednesday. No region in North Carolina has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including the Charlotte region, which has 472 as of Saturday.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad has had the state's highest regional hospitalization numbers every day since Oct. 28.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.
Cooper said at that time "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."
Local and state public health officials have expressed concern about another surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.8% from the record 62,620 daily tests conducted Thursday. The statewide high is 9.2% reported on Nov. 17.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.8% out of 1,200 tests on Thursday. That's down from a record high of 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
Forsyth's positive test percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count is up 103.6% — from 175,815 to 357,958 as of noon Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 80.6% from 2,889 to 5,219.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 66.7% from 214,684 to 357,958. The death toll is up by 44.6% from 3,608 to 5,219.
