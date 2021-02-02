Forsyth crosses 28,000 mark for COVID-19 cases. County has one additional death.

"While these numbers are improving, they remain elevated compared with the peaks we had in the summer of 2020," Priest said.

"Our internal modeling suggests a continuing decline in in-patient (admissions) over the next two weeks."

However, Priest cautioned that the B117 variant of COVID-19 could cause a spike as soon as March. He projects the B117 variant to be the dominant variant in the U.S. as it has been in the United Kingdom.

Priest and other infectious disease experts say that while the variants tend to be more contagious, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proving to be effective against them.

The state's positive test rate was at 10.2% out of 44,921 tests conducted Sunday.

The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10% out of about 1,100 tests conducted Sunday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said last week that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."

Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

