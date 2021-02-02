Forsyth crosses 28,000 mark for COVID-19 cases. County has one additional death.

Forsyth County has surpassed 28,000 COVID-19 cases, and an additional Forsyth resident has died, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The county recorded 88 new cases for an overall total of 28,001. There were 118 new cases reported Monday and 171 on Sunday.
It is the lowest daily count since 74 on Jan. 19. By contrast, the daily high is 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
The additional COVID-19 related death brings the county total to 281.
Forsyth had 59 COVID-19 related deaths during January, the deadliest month for the county during the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
There were 2,926 new cases reported statewide Tuesday, down from 3,776 cases reported Monday and 4,899 reported Sunday.
The overall total is at 764,228. As of 4 p.m. Monday, DHHS reported there were 663,697 North Carolinians, or 87.2% considered as recovered from COVID-19.
Forsyth Department of Public Health said in its latest weekly surveillance report that as of Jan. 16, there were 20,885 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 85.3% of the 24,487 cases at that time.
Tuesday marked the lowest daily case count for North Carolina since 2,898 on Dec. 26.
Statewide, 67 deaths were reported after just seven on Monday. The record daily high is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
Overall, the state has recorded 9,409 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. January also was by far North Carolina's deadliest month with 2,539 COVID-19 deaths reported.
Hospitalizations on decline
Tuesday, there were 2,741 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 40 from Monday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 662 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, down 35 from Monday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 650 on Dec. 6. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Novant systemwide has gone from 560 COVID-19 patients at the peak of the pandemic so far to 335 currently.
"While these numbers are improving, they remain elevated compared with the peaks we had in the summer of 2020," Priest said.
"Our internal modeling suggests a continuing decline in in-patient (admissions) over the next two weeks."
However, Priest cautioned that the B117 variant of COVID-19 could cause a spike as soon as March. He projects the B117 variant to be the dominant variant in the U.S. as it has been in the United Kingdom.
Priest and other infectious disease experts say that while the variants tend to be more contagious, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proving to be effective against them.
The state's positive test rate was at 10.2% out of 44,921 tests conducted Sunday.
The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10% out of about 1,100 tests conducted Sunday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said last week that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
