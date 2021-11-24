Forsyth daily COVID-19 case count exceeds 100 again with additional related death

Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic. There is a downturn in Jolly Old Elves, about 15 percent fewer available in one large Santa database. But those who are working in malls and shopping plazas during the holiday shopping season are b…

The daily COVID-19 case count surpassed 100 again in Forsyth County with an additional related death reported Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 104 cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

The 121 cases reported on Nov. 18 represented a six-week high for the Forsyth daily case count.

Forsyth has had 53,624 cases of COVID-19 and 579 related deaths during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported it has added the number of additional/booster doses that have been administered statewide.

As of noon Wednesday, there had been 1.37 million additional/booster doses given.

DHHS said its next COVID-19 dashboard update will be Monday because of the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Forsyth update

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.