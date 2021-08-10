 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth, Davie gain final state approval to join Partners for behavioral health oversight
0 Comments

Forsyth, Davie gain final state approval to join Partners for behavioral health oversight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth and Davie counties have received final approval from the state's health secretary to have Partners Behavioral Health Management serve as their overseer of behavioral health patients.

They become the fourth and fifth permitted by Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to disengage from Cardinal Innovations and join Partners, which is based in Gastonia.

Dave Richard, deputy secretary of North Carolina's Medicaid program, provided the approval notice Friday in a letter sent to affected county managers.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

Richard said that Davie and Forsyth are schedule to complete their transition between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties are expected to complete their transition to Partners by Sept. 1.

Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Tuesday that "NCDHHS's response was within the 90-day timeframe the secretary had to respond per the statute."

The Forsyth Board of Commissioners gave final approval on May 20 to its disengagement request after reviewing 131 public comments on the initiative.

"We expected her approval, as we were very thorough and deliberate throughout our process and ensured we followed all statutory requirements," Robinson said.

Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said Tuesday that "Partners is known for our connection and commitment to the communities we serve."

"We will look forward to having an office location in Forsyth. I don’t have additional information about location."

Background

Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."

Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.

Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.

“Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said in a statement.

Forsyth commissioner Don Martin has asked Partners to consider hiring some of the particular case workers that local residents singled out for praise in their comments. Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.

Robinson said Forsyth can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties, which are ahead of Forsyth in the process of switching from Cardinal to Partners.

“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Other MCO moves

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, also approved Friday the transfer of Davidson and Rockingham counties to Sandhills Center with the same Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 potential timeline.

Sandhills already serves Guilford and Randolph counties.

Stokes County commissioners have not chosen which behavioral health MCO they prefer, but appear to be leaning toward Sandhills.

Cohen chose to fast track her behavioral health managed care organizatiion transition decisions once Cardinal announced June 1 plans to merge with Vaya Health of Asheville.

Cohen approved the Cardinal-Vaya merger on July 29 with a projected completion date of April 1.

As of Tuesday, Vaya is projected to cover Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News