Forsyth, Davie gain final state approval to join Partners for behavioral health oversight

Forsyth and Davie counties have received final approval from the state's health secretary to have Partners Behavioral Health Management serve as their overseer of behavioral health patients.
They become the fourth and fifth permitted by Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to disengage from Cardinal Innovations and join Partners, which is based in Gastonia.
Dave Richard, deputy secretary of North Carolina's Medicaid program, provided the approval notice Friday in a letter sent to affected county managers.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Richard said that Davie and Forsyth are schedule to complete their transition between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties are expected to complete their transition to Partners by Sept. 1.
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Tuesday that "NCDHHS's response was within the 90-day timeframe the secretary had to respond per the statute."
The Forsyth Board of Commissioners gave final approval on May 20 to its disengagement request after reviewing 131 public comments on the initiative.
"We expected her approval, as we were very thorough and deliberate throughout our process and ensured we followed all statutory requirements," Robinson said.
Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said Tuesday that "Partners is known for our connection and commitment to the communities we serve."
"We will look forward to having an office location in Forsyth. I don’t have additional information about location."
Background
Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.
“Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said in a statement.
Forsyth commissioner Don Martin has asked Partners to consider hiring some of the particular case workers that local residents singled out for praise in their comments. Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.
Robinson said Forsyth can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties, which are ahead of Forsyth in the process of switching from Cardinal to Partners.
“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.
336-727-7376