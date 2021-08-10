Forsyth, Davie gain final state approval to join Partners for behavioral health oversight

"We expected her approval, as we were very thorough and deliberate throughout our process and ensured we followed all statutory requirements," Robinson said.

Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said Tuesday that "Partners is known for our connection and commitment to the communities we serve."

"We will look forward to having an office location in Forsyth. I don’t have additional information about location."

Background

Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."

Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.