Forsyth, Davie set to begin Partners behavioral health oversight era

Meanwhile, a ripple effect of Cardinal losing five counties altogether from a once 20-county network became public this week with the announcement of shutting down its high-profile headquarters in uptown Charlotte by March 31.

Cardinal said in a WARN Act notice filed Oct. 25 with the N.C. Commerce Department that at least 175 headquarters job positions are being eliminated as part of Cardinal joining Vaya Health of Asheville.

About 350 employees are expected to go to work for Vaya by Dec. 27, while "a total of over half of Cardinal Innovations’ remaining employees have committed to joining other (behavioral health) managed care organizations across North Carolina by the end of 2021."

Transition details

Beginning Monday, Partners will have 14 counties in its network with Forsyth being the largest and only urban member.

Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said the MCO will have an office location in Forsyth, likely filled primarily by former Cardinal employees.

Partners said it has 624 employees, of which 46 are located in Forsyth County; 35 of those 46 are from Cardinal.