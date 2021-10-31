Forsyth, Davie set to begin Partners behavioral health oversight era

The official handoff of behavioral health services in Forsyth County takes place Monday, completing a year-long transition process for beneficiaries, their supporters and county officials.
Forsyth is being joined by Davie County in shifting from Cardinal Innovations, based in Charlotte, to Partners Health Management, based in Gastonia.
About 17,500 Forsyth residents will be served by Partners.
The counties received final approval Aug. 10 from Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, for Partners to oversee mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services.
Monday's transition date represented a middle ground between the Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 timeframe mentioned by Dave Richard, deputy secretary of North Carolina’s Medicaid program.
"Partners has worked very collaboratively with our transition team, and we look forward to working with them as our new (behavioral health) managed card organization," Shontell Robinson, Forsyth deputy county manager, said Friday.
"NCDHHS provided Forsyth County with a very compressed transition timeframe, but the Partners team has worked diligently behind the scenes to focus their efforts on continuity of service for members and providers."
Meanwhile, a ripple effect of Cardinal losing five counties altogether from a once 20-county network became public this week with the announcement of shutting down its high-profile headquarters in uptown Charlotte by March 31.
Cardinal said in a WARN Act notice filed Oct. 25 with the N.C. Commerce Department that at least 175 headquarters job positions are being eliminated as part of Cardinal joining Vaya Health of Asheville.
About 350 employees are expected to go to work for Vaya by Dec. 27, while "a total of over half of Cardinal Innovations’ remaining employees have committed to joining other (behavioral health) managed care organizations across North Carolina by the end of 2021."
Transition details
Beginning Monday, Partners will have 14 counties in its network with Forsyth being the largest and only urban member.
Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said the MCO will have an office location in Forsyth, likely filled primarily by former Cardinal employees.
Partners said it has 624 employees, of which 46 are located in Forsyth County; 35 of those 46 are from Cardinal.
Forsyth commissioner Don Martin asked Partners to consider hiring some of the particular case workers that local residents singled out for praise in their comments. Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.
Forsyth and Davie were preceded in moving from Cardinal to Partners by Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties. Those counties officially joined Partners on Sept. 1.
“The Partners’ model of ‘Improving Lives and Strengthening Communities’ is the result of collaboration and partnerships to identify and meet the unique needs of each county in our services area,” Rhett Melton, Partners’ chief executive, said in an August statement.
Formally, the transition from Cardinal to Partners began in October 2020.
In reality, Forsyth’s move to Partners would represent the end of a seven-year journey.
In October 2014, officials with the four-county CenterPoint Human Services expressed their interest in joining Partners rather than Cardinal.
However, CenterPoint and Partners shelved their merger discussions in February 2016, in part because no decision could be reached on who would run the combined agency between CenterPoint chief executive Betty Taylor and Melton.
The Forsyth Board of Commissioners gave final approval on May 20 to its disengagement request from Cardinal after reviewing 131 public comments on the initiative.
Background
Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
“Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Melton said.
