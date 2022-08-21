 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forsyth deputies investigate drive-by shooting

Forsyth County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive near Kernersville.

Deputies found a person inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Melissa Hall
Police Emergency Lights

336-727-7308

