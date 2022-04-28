Forsyth early voting opens with no lines and six places to vote

Early voting for the 2022 primary got underway at 8 a.m. Thursday in Forsyth County and across the state, as candidates for offices from U.S. Senator to school board are whittled down through the primary selection process.

Forsyth elections director Tim Tsujii said there were no lines at the six polling places open in the county and predicted a typical turnout for an election in an even-numbered year without a Presidential contest.

That turnout can vary quite a bit: In 2014 it was 44% in Forsyth and in 2018 it was 53%. By contrast, turnout in 2016 was 70% in Forsyth, and in 2020 was 74%.

Democrats and Republicans will vote in their respective primaries, and unaffiliated voters can choose to take part in either one. Election Day for the primary is May 17.

The polling places for early voting will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 13, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays: May 7 and May 14. There's only one Sunday of early voting: Polls open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8.

The polling places for early voting are the central elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St.; the Mazie Woodruff Center at 4905 Lansing Drive; Southside Library at 3185 Buchanan St.; Rural Hall Library at 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall; Kernersville Library at 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville; and Lewisville Library at 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

Voters from any precinct can vote at any of the early voting sites.

Both Democrats and Republicans have busy contests for seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Democrats will choose three people for at-large school board nominations from among a field of four candidates, and two nominees from among five in the running for school board District 1.

Republicans have seven candidates vying for the three at-large school board nominations, and 10 people trying for the four District 2 nominations to the school board.

Both Republicans and Democrats have a large field to pick from for their U.S. Senate nominations, although former chief justice Cheri Beasley is considered the heavy favorite among Democrats.

Republicans have a U.S. Senate primary with several big names, including Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker.

Democrats have two primary contests for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Former Winston-Salem city council member Dan Besse is contesting the at-large seat with the incumbent, Ted Kaplan. And three challengers, Phil Carter, Gardenia Henley and school board member Malishai Woodbury are running against the two Democratic incumbents, Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel.

Depending on where they live, voters in the Republican primary will help decide the nominee for either the fifth or sixth districts in the U.S. House. Republicans will also help decide the nominee for N.C. House District 91, which includes part of Forsyth. The Republican ballot also has some judicial primaries.

Democrats will choose nominees for N.C. House districts 71 and 74. They will also choose among three candidates for the clerk of superior court nomination.

