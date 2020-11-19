Forsyth elections board dismisses Beasley protest but appeal to state possible

"As we were going through the ballot envelopes, there were times when envelopes were torn, ballots were torn," Durrah said. "There were times when we discovered a signature was not in the right place, or didn't have one. I think ... there is a possibility that we did not get them all right. That is the possibility, where I think counting each and every vote is so important."

Jourdan at times appeared to argue in favor of dismissal, but appeared swayed in the end by the guide to election procedures that the state publishes. In it, she said, the "probable cause" for moving a protest hearing forward was described as "a relatively low bar."

"It does not require a showing that the protest be correct ... or more likely true than false," she said. County attorney Lonnie Albright made a similar point, when he said that the board could consider whether the election outcome would be different if the Beasley allegations turned out to be true.

Most of the Forsyth ballots that the Beasley protest says were incorrectly handled were provisional ballots, which are cast by voters when there is doubt as to whether they have the right to vote.