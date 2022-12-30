Forsyth ending 2022 at high level for COVID-19 community spread

Forsyth County has been shifted to the high category for COVID-19 community spread for the first time since early October, according to Thursday's update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Davie and Stokes counties also were elevated from medium to high, joining Surry and Yadkin counties at that level.
In fact, the five Triad counties are among just 10 statewide in the high category — the others are Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico in eastern North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Alleghany County is listed as medium, while Alamance, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes counties are low.
The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.
Medium signifies that people at high risk for getting very sick from the virus should mask up.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.
The CDC did not post the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people in Forsyth. It was 185 and 145 new cases, respectively, in the previous two reports.
The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 21, compared with 14 and 10.7 in the previous two reports.
Also, 4.7% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.1% and 2.6% the previous two weeks.
Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest has said he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not provide COVID-19 and influenza dashboard updates because of the holiday period. Those next reports are planned for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
DHHS reported on Dec. 22 that there have been 91 flu-related deaths in N.C. since the official season began Oct. 1.
Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.
There have been 60 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 20 in the 50-to-64 age group, nine in the 25-to-49 age group, and two in the 5-to-17 age group.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said some of the current influenza wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.
Ohl said that as of mid-December, RSV cases were down enough “to be almost out of the picture.”
“Influenza is still up high, but we may have come past the current peak.”
Forsyth COVID-19 status
Forsyth has had 936 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.
Those ages 75 and older represent 492 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 213 ages 65 to 74, 185 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, there were 680 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth for the week that ended Dec. 16, up from a revised 567 and 410 in the previous two reports.
It is the highest weekly case count since 798 for the week that ended Sept. 24.
About 20%, or 136, of the latest weekly report were considered as reinfections.
Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022
As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.
Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.
After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.
The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.
That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.
The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.
United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.
A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.
A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.
However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.
In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.
White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
