Forsyth ends May with six more COVID-19 related deaths even as most metrics continue to go down

Where states were once scrambling to get as many doses as possible there is now a surplus of COVID shots. What should be done with this excess? Source by: Stringr

Forsyth County ended May with a significant increase in COVID-19 related deaths even as most metrics continue to trend decidedly downward in the county and statewide.

The report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services contained four days' worth of dashboard data.

That included North Carolina having a daily case count of 268 that represented more than a year's low.

DHHS listed Forsyth with an additional six deaths over the four-day period.

Counting the two deaths in Friday's report, the county ended May with 14 deaths and with 388 overall for the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 130 new cases over the four days, including just six for Monday.

As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide