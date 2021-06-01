Forsyth ends May with six more COVID-19 related deaths even as most metrics continue to go down

Forsyth County ended May with a significant increase in COVID-19 related deaths even as most metrics continue to trend decidedly downward in the county and statewide.
The report issued Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services contained four days' worth of dashboard data.
That included North Carolina having a daily case count of 268 that represented more than a year's low.
DHHS listed Forsyth with an additional six deaths over the four-day period.
Counting the two deaths in Friday's report, the county ended May with 14 deaths and with 388 overall for the pandemic.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 130 new cases over the four days, including just six for Monday.
As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
There was a major decrease in statewide cases each day of the Memorial Day holiday period.
DHHS reported 747 cases for Friday, 626 for Saturday, 448 for Sunday and 268 for Monday.
Monday's count is the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is slightly more than 1 million.
DHHS listed 23 additional deaths statewide during the four-day period for an overall total of 13,101.
Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major measure of personal-responsibility measuring stick since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.
Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
COVID-19 numbers
DHHS listed the latest statewide positive test rate at 3.7% based on 13,852 tests performed Sunday. The rate has been as low recently as 2.8% in Thursday's report.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4% of about 275 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 602 in Tuesday’s report, down 92 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 131 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 28 from Friday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 135,426 people for the week that began May 24, which continues a seven-week decline in vaccinations.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Tuesday, 43.1% of all North Carolinians had received at least one dose and 38.9% were fully vaccinated. Almost 77% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 174,909 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 45.8%, while 157,174 are fully vaccinated, or 41.1%.
Ohl said the Forsyth vaccination rate “has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year old group.”
Upcoming vaccine clinics:
* June 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rural Hall Fire Department, 177 Rural Hall Germanton Road, Rural Hall.
* June 5, 9 a.m.-12 noon, Community Mosque, 1419 Waughtown St.
* June 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., HAWS Community Day, 901 Cleveland Ave.
* June 5, 9 a.m.-12 noon, Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2651 Buchanan St.
Appointments and walk-ups are also accepted at the Public Health Department, 799 N. Highland Ave, for COVID-19 vaccinations:
* Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
* Walk-ups will be accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m next Saturday. The vaccination clinic will be closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.
