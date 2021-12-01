Forsyth ends November with three more COVID-19 related deaths

Forsyth County finished out November with 19 COVID-19 related deaths, six of which have been reported over the last two days by state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had three deaths for the second consecutive report.
COVID-19 deaths are reported on the day they are confirmed by officials, so it’s possible that more deaths could be counted for November.
By comparison, there were 54 COVID-19 related deaths in October — the highest monthly count since vaccines became readily available in March and April.
DHHS also reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 85 new cases since noon the previous day. The daily case count has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, the latter being reported Nov. 18.
Forsyth has had 54,181 cases of COVID-19 and 585 related deaths during the pandemic.
As of Wednesday’s report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.4% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available, but had not received a booster shot, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, “many experts believe it is already here. But, there is no need for alarm.”
Cohen said the omicron variant can be detected by current testing methods, and “it gives off a particular signal” in testing.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been a slight increase in individuals coming into the county health department for a booster shot related to concerns about the omicron variant.
“It is concerning to have such a large part of our population still unvaccinated and still vulnerable to serving as hosts for more mutations of the virus," Swift said.
WS/FCS clusters
DHHS' latest K-12 school cluster report has Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with three current outbreaks.
There were no changes in the outbreaks: Sedge Garden Elementary with 11 students and three staff members; Sherwood Forest Elementary with six students and one staff member; and Caleb's Creek Elementary with four students and two staff members.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The biggest clusters in Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members, at Alexander Wilson Elementary in Alamance County with 14 students and two staff, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,039 new cases on Wednesday, which represent a six-week high from 3,169 on Oct. 16.
By comparison, there were 1,755 cases on Tuesday, 1,725 on Monday and 1,041 on Sunday.
Saturday’s case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 36 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.54 million COVID-19 cases and 18,776 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,157 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, up 26 since noon Tuesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 331 COVID-19 patients, up three from noon Tuesday.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.3% on Wednesday, down from 9.4% on Tuesday.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Wednesday, there had been 1.57 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.52 million with the two-dose regimen and 454,389 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Wednesday, 219,128 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham County 66%, Wake County 68% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
DHHS recently added a metric option of those who are partially and fully vaccinated from ages 5 and up.
Using that metric, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 60%, Mecklenburg at 63%, Durham at 70% and Wake at 73%.
Swift said Tuesday that 5,157 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 15% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 250 children in that age range are fully vaccinated.
Cohen said Tuesday that 13% of North Carolinians in that age group, or about 116,000 of 893,000, have received at least one dose.
