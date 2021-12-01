Forsyth ends November with three more COVID-19 related deaths

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available, but had not received a booster shot, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, “many experts believe it is already here. But, there is no need for alarm.”

Cohen said the omicron variant can be detected by current testing methods, and “it gives off a particular signal” in testing.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been a slight increase in individuals coming into the county health department for a booster shot related to concerns about the omicron variant.

“It is concerning to have such a large part of our population still unvaccinated and still vulnerable to serving as hosts for more mutations of the virus," Swift said.

WS/FCS clusters

DHHS' latest K-12 school cluster report has Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with three current outbreaks.