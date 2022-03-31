Forsyth event center mostly thumbs up in Tobaccoville meeting

The prospect of an agricultural event center in Tobaccoville drew mostly positive reactions on Wednesday as Forsyth County held its second listening session to gauge public reaction to the proposal.

The issue is far from settled, though, since the county plans to take online comments for another month, and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will ultimately be the deciders.

"In general, I heard some excitement about what it can bring to the community," said County Manager Dudley Watts, who sat in on the meeting.

While some expressed the fear that an event center might bring too much noise to a mostly rural corner of the county, most people seemed willing to trust county officials who said that their intent would not be disruptive.

It's the second go-round for the county on locating an event center, which voters approved in a 2016 bond referendum that earmarked $5 million for the center.

After examining county-owned properties, county officials initially decided that Tanglewood Park would be the ideal location for an agriculture-based event center. Tanglewood already has horses and horse barns, so it looked like a natural match.

It turned out that people who live near the proposed Tanglewood site were dead-set against it, saying it would disrupt their lives and their own enjoyment of the parklike landscapes near their homes.

"This is a very different project from Tanglewood," Watts explained in Tobaccoville Wednesday night.

What's different is that in addition to the event center, the county-owned property near Tobaccoville that the county is considering would also be a new headquarters for the county Cooperative Extension Service, now situated on Fairchild Road near Smith Reynolds Airport.

"When it was at Tanglewood, it would have been managed by parks," Watts said after the meeting. "Here, the events are going to be managed by Cooperative Extension and are likely to be family and kids events. I don't anticipate rowdy noise-type things. I don't anticipate alcohol sales."

The event center would be on a tract of nearly 200 acres that is west of Doral Drive in between Spainhour Mill Road on the north and Rolling Hill Drive on the south. The county calls the property Rolling Hills.

Cooperative Extension staffers attending the event explained that they would be having 4-H agricultural shows and similar events and got a favorable reaction from the audience.

"4-H can be anything that you want it to be for your children," Kimberly Grassley, the county extension director, told the audience. "If children have a need and a desire to learn anything, 4-H has a vehicle ... to bring that program to life for those kids."

Grassley went on to talk about the extension service and how the land would let them create outdoor learning labs and other activities.

"We do a lot of gardening," she said. "We work with small farmers, large farmers. we work with agriculture in many areas of the program."

One speaker voiced the fear that the event center might draw young people bent on making trouble, and another said that while everyone likes agriculture shows, other events that might take place at the center may bring unwanted noise.

But more speakers voiced sentiments like those of Jane Bodenhamer of Rural Hall, who said she was excited to see the suggestions that people have been making for the park.

"I was a member of 4-H when I was in school, so that is very dear to my heart," she said. "But seeing what will be available to this community just tickles me to death. I am just so thrilled at some of the suggestions."

In addition to horse stalls and a riding arena, people have suggested bike trails, horse trails, pickleball courts, disc golf, a playground and preserved natural woods for the park.

People who want to make a comment about the county's plans can visit forsyth.cc online and click on the article about the event center. The county will take comments through April 30.

One woman on Wednesday suggested having a farmer's market at the site, drawing a big round of applause for her suggestion.

Still, there were doubters: Mark O'Neal, who lives north of the site, said he worried that even horse shows could go late into the night and bother him with noise and outside lights.

"As many negative things you can think of, I don't think this would be an ideal place to put this facility."

Other speakers cautioned, though, that if the county does not put a park on the site, the county might eventually sell the property, leading to other development folks might like even less.

One speaker, Tommy Donadio, said Tobaccoville could use a little livening up.

"I don't see what a little noise is going to hurt, honestly," Donadio said, as people in the audience broke up in laughter. "It is so dead here, it is unreal. To me this probably the most beautiful thing that could ever happen in Tobaccoville."

