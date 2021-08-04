Forsyth exceeds 100 in daily COVID-19 case count

Swift said last week there had been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that but 94% of infected patients were people who were not fully unvaccinated.

“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus," Swift said. "The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”

Return to normalcy thwarted?

Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s corporate and employee occupational health division, said Wednesday that the recent surge in key COVID-19 metrics related to the delta variant is frustrating in part because as of early July there was sense that a return to some form of normalcy was occurring.

"Infections, hospitalizations and deaths rates were decreasing dramatically, " Bregier said.

"But in the last month or so, things have gone in a bad direction again, and it's largely because of the delta variant with infection and hospitalization rates way up in the states and counties with low vaccination rates."

Bergier said the Novant system had about 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations in January and February. After that level dropped to between 25 and 30 in June, it is back up to 180 currently.