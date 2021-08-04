Forsyth exceeds 100 in daily COVID-19 case count

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County has exceeded 100 for the first time since late February with the continuing spread of the delta variant.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 101 cases with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was 146 on Feb. 26.
The overall counts in Forsyth for the pandemic are 38,303 cases and 432 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Wednesday it temporarily has run out of the $25 gift cards being offered for individuals getting their first vaccine dose.
North Carolina began offering Wednesday a set of four $25 gift cards as an added incentive through Aug. 31, or until the gift cards run out.
"More cash cards are expected later this week," deputy county manager Shontell Robinson said. "More than 298 people were vaccinated by 4:30 p.m. when the cards ran out."
The department has 10 vaccination events scheduled for the rest of August where the gift cards are scheduled to be available, including at Bowman Gray Stadium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated, as well as 65% of those ages 12 to 17 being unvaccinated.
“We could see daily case counts back into the range that we saw in January and February, though it may not be that high in Forsyth,” Swift said.
“Still, we’re still turning in the wrong direction and getting younger in those getting infected.”
Swift cautioned that “there is substantial spread of the virus. Over 90% of cases are among those unvaccinated.”
On a positive note, Swift expressed confidence that Forsyth could reach 70% of adults being partially vaccinated by Labor Day — about two to three weeks before the projected daily peak in cases in North Carolina.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported there were 3,413 new cases statewide — the highest daily count since 3,446 on Feb. 20.
The daily case count has exceeded 3,000 during five of the last seven days.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.06 million COVID-19 cases and 13,700 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 21 since Tuesday’s report.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,580 as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday — the highest level since 1,647 on Feb. 21. The hospitalization count is up 115 from Tuesday's report.
The daily hospitalization has gone up every day since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 323 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 19 from Tuesday’s report.
Positive rate rising
The statewide positive test rate was 12.3% based on 16,825 tests conducted Monday. The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was 14% on Feb. 3.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 8.3% based on 550 tests conducted Monday.
Eighty of the state’s 100 counties, including Forsyth, are considered at either high or substantial levels for COVID-19 community spread, according to CDC data.
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social-distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor-system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
Although the remaining statewide indoor mask restrictions expired Friday, Cooper and Cohen strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors at public gatherings.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said July 29. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
Vaccinations
As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 61% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.94 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated.
About 4.57 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 364,742 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 182,741 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 195,787 have had at least one dose, or 51%.
Swift said last week there had been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that but 94% of infected patients were people who were not fully unvaccinated.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus," Swift said. "The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”
Return to normalcy thwarted?
Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s corporate and employee occupational health division, said Wednesday that the recent surge in key COVID-19 metrics related to the delta variant is frustrating in part because as of early July there was sense that a return to some form of normalcy was occurring.
"Infections, hospitalizations and deaths rates were decreasing dramatically, " Bregier said.
"But in the last month or so, things have gone in a bad direction again, and it's largely because of the delta variant with infection and hospitalization rates way up in the states and counties with low vaccination rates."
Bergier said the Novant system had about 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations in January and February. After that level dropped to between 25 and 30 in June, it is back up to 180 currently.
Bregier said the delta variant is spreading not only among the unvaccinated, but also those who have gotten just one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Bregier cited as example that for most of the pandemic, the average age was 61 for someone hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in the Novant system.
In the current surge in hospitalizations, the average age has dropped to 45.
"If restaurants and city governments and other public venues, whether sports or other things, can use things like mandatory vaccination to get people to come and participate and do the things they want to do, I think that's great," Bregier said.
"But, I am hard-pressed to think we are going back to the hard shutdowns of a year ago unless it gets really bad again."
