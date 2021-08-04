Forsyth exceeds 100 threshold in daily case count for COVID-19

"Infections, hospitalizations and deaths rates were decreasing dramatically, " Bregier said.

"But in the last month or so, things have gone in a bad direction again, and it's largely because of the delta variant with infection and hospitalization rates way up in the states and counties with low vaccination rates."

Bergier said the Novant system had about 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations in January and February. After that level dropped to between 25 and 30 in June, it is back up to 180 currently.

Bregier said the delta variant is spreading not only among the unvaccinated, but also those who have gotten just one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Bregier cited as example that for most of the pandemic, the average age was 61 for someone hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in the Novant system.

In the current surge in hospitalizations, the average age has dropped to 45.

"If restaurants and city governments and other public venues, whether sports or other things, can use things like mandatory vaccination to get people to come and participate and do the things they want to do, I think that's great," Bregier said.