Forsyth experiences additional COVID-19 related death amid slowdown in daily cases
top story

North Carolina accepts no new COVID-19 vaccines this week

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, speaks after a tour of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pine Hall Brick plant in Madison on May 27. The DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.46 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population. About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record of Greensboro

Forsyth County has been reported with an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slight uptick in new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has had 421 related deaths, including 32 reported in June.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.

Forsyth had nine new cases in DHHS' Wednesday report, the third consecutive having local cases in the single digits. Four new cases were reported for Sunday and five for Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the rise in coronavirus from the Delta variant in certain part of the US "is entirely avoidable, entirely preventable" if more people in those areas would get the Covid-19 vaccination.

By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on Friday.

At least 94% of the 37,028 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.

Statewide

DHHS reported 208 new cases and 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday's report.

North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,437 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS reported a 2.7% positive test rate based on 7,286 tests conducted Monday. The statewide rate has decline as low as 1.8% on June 23.

When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.

With millions vaccinated, is herd immunity now possible? Source by: Stringr

The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.

Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.4% of about 325 tests performed Monday.

Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 393 in Wednesday’s report, up nine from Tuesday.

The 17-county Triad region reported 71 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down four from Tuesday.

Vaccinations

DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.46 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.

About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

About 4.13 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 334,425 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

DHHS says 171,913 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 182,557 have had at least one dose, or 48%.

Vaccinations have slowed considerably in the past two months even with heightened public health and public relations initiatives that include four $1 million winners and $125,000 college scholarships from a vaccination lottery effort that runs through Aug. 4.

The coronavirus already changed the way we work. Now it's changing the physical space, too.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination events

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem — located near the front entrance between aisle N and M.
  • Sunday,  4 to 7 p.m., Triad Park concert, 9652 West Market St, Kernersville.
  • Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins accepted.
  • Novant Health's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Concerned about COVID-19?

