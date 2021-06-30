Forsyth experiences additional COVID-19 related death amid slowdown in daily cases

Forsyth County has been reported with an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slight uptick in new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has had 421 related deaths, including 32 reported in June.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.

Forsyth had nine new cases in DHHS' Wednesday report, the third consecutive having local cases in the single digits. Four new cases were reported for Sunday and five for Monday.

By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on Friday.

At least 94% of the 37,028 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.

Statewide

DHHS reported 208 new cases and 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday's report.

North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,437 deaths since the pandemic began.