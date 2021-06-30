Forsyth experiences additional COVID-19 related death amid slowdown in daily cases

Forsyth County has been reported with an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slight uptick in new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county has had 421 related deaths, including 32 reported in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.
Forsyth had nine new cases in DHHS' Wednesday report, the third consecutive having local cases in the single digits. Four new cases were reported for Sunday and five for Monday.
By comparison, Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on Friday.
At least 94% of the 37,028 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.
Statewide
DHHS reported 208 new cases and 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday's report.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,437 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.7% positive test rate based on 7,286 tests conducted Monday. The statewide rate has decline as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.4% of about 325 tests performed Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 393 in Wednesday’s report, up nine from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 71 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down four from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.46 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.13 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 334,425 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 171,913 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 182,557 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Vaccinations have slowed considerably in the past two months even with heightened public health and public relations initiatives that include four $1 million winners and $125,000 college scholarships from a vaccination lottery effort that runs through Aug. 4.
