Forsyth experiences first COVID-19 related deaths in 10 days; NC hospitalizations continue to decline

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 remained on a downward trend in Saturday's report at 1,179, down 49 from Friday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization total since 1,169 on Nov. 9.

The 17-county Triad region reported 254 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, down 25 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.

Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate is 4.2% based on 50,198 tests conducted Thursday. It is the lowest statewide positive rate since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.3% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Thursday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said the Department of Public Health received an additional 2,500 doses this week from a county “that couldn’t use them” in a timely fashion.

That was on top of the weekly baseline 1,500 allocation from DHHS.