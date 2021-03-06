Forsyth experiences first COVID-19 related deaths in 10 days; NC hospitalizations continue to decline

Forsyth County has experienced its first COVID-19 related deaths in March, as well as for past 10 days, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
There were four additional deaths reported for Forsyth, increasing to 349 the total for the pandemic.
DHHS also reported 88 new cases — the most since 92 were reported on Feb. 27.
However, it is the fifth consecutive report with the new case total below 100, and for 13 of the past 16 days.
The overall county total is 32,220.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
DHHS has decided to halt providing Sunday COVID-19 reports.
The statewide daily case count reported for Saturday was 2,027, compared with 2,093 on Friday, 2,502 on Thursday, 2,145 on Wednesday and 1,239 on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 872,176.
There were 56 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,502.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 remained on a downward trend in Saturday's report at 1,179, down 49 from Friday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization total since 1,169 on Nov. 9.
The 17-county Triad region reported 254 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, down 25 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate is 4.2% based on 50,198 tests conducted Thursday. It is the lowest statewide positive rate since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 4.3% out of about 1,800 tests conducted Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said the Department of Public Health received an additional 2,500 doses this week from a county “that couldn’t use them” in a timely fashion.
That was on top of the weekly baseline 1,500 allocation from DHHS.
As of Friday, more than 2.73 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.71 million by medical providers and 213,039 in long-term care centers.
DHHS began separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.69 million and 1.03 million, respectively. There’s also been 357 J&J doses provided so far.
There have been 93,176 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 55,966 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14.6% of county residents, and 37,210 receiving both doses, or 9.7% of the county’s population.
Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.
336-727-7376